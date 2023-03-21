Indiana State split a softball doubleheader at Purdue on Tuesday, winning the opener 6-2 but losing 9-2 in the second game.
Lexi Benko was winning pitcher in the first game, while Annie Tokarek was 3 for 3 and Danielle Henning contributed a two-run double.
Tokarek hit a solo homer in the second game for the Sycamores, now 14-12. The first-game win was ISU’s first against a Power Five school since 2020.
ISU will play a three-game series at Drake, beginning Saturday.
