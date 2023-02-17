On Friday morning, 17-year-old Ashton Pryor was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Ashby Road in northern Warrick County, the courierpress.com and tristatehomepage.com websites reported.
Pryor was a junior at Boonville High School, where she played softball and volleyball. According to the Evansville newspaper, she was a standout softball player for Boonville, for which she started at third base for its 2021 Class 3A state championship team.
The Courier Press also said that Pryor was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler when she lost control at about 7 a.m. The car stuck a guardrail and rolled over, a Warrick County Sheriff's Department news release stated.
Police haven’t released a cause for the crash, but drugs or alcohol aren’t believed to be a factor.
Pryor had committed to play softball at Indiana State, beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Her older sister, Randi Jo Pryor, is a sophomore playing for the Sycamores.
Additional details were unavailable before the Tribune-Star's news deadline. No comments were available from ISU on Friday.
