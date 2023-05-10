With pitchers Lexi Benko and Lauren Sackett combining to allow only five Valparaiso hits, No. 5 seed Indiana State opened its trip to the Missouri Valley Conference softball tournament with a 4-1 victory Wednesday afternoon at Charlotte West Stadium.
ISU won its fifth straight game over the Beacons, sending Valpo home from the tourney for the third consecutive season. The Sycamores (30-24) will advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals, where they will face No. 4 seed Murray State at 2 p.m. EDT.
Benko (14-8) caught the first batter of the game looking, setting the tone early Wednesday.
The Beacons put runners on second and third base with two outs in the top of the second inning, but Benko got a swinging strikeout to put an end to that scoring threat. Indiana State jumped in front in the bottom of the inning as Kennedy Shade scored on a wild pitch. Shade had led off the inning with a walk, moved to second on a Maeve McDonough sac bunt and stole third. On the very next pitch, the ball went to the backstop to put ISU up 1-0.
In the top of the fifth, Benko again set the Beacons down in order, making it 11 straight batters retired for the Sycamore ace. Indiana State extended its lead in the bottom of the frame after Olivia Patton drew a one-out walk to reach base for the third time. She moved to third on a Danielle Henning double to left center. With Patton on third and Henning on second, Isabella Henning singled up the middle to score both and boost the Sycamores’ margin to 3-0 still with just one out.
Shade later plated Danielle Henning from third with a sacrifice fly to center, making the score 4-0.
Valpo would get on the board in the top of the sixth with a two-out RBI single by Lauren Kehlenbrink to pull the Beacons within 4-1.
Sackett replaced Benko to start the seventh. She ran into some trouble but was able to leave runners on the corners and get a strikeout to end the ballgame.
Sackett, a former Northview High School standout, got the save, her fifth of the season.
Indiana State finished with six hits, getting a 2-for-3 performance from Patton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.