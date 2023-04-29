McKenzie Vaughan of Missouri State hit a towering two-run homer, a game-winning two-run single and was the winning pitcher in relief Saturday morning at Price Field — and none of those things was what she did that really hurt Indiana State in a Missouri Valley Conference softball game.
No, what stung the most was a routine popup in the middle of the infield with two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the fifth. It dropped to the dirt thanks to a collision and allowed two unearned runs to score in a game the Sycamores wound up losing 8-7.
"I felt we gave away too many outs," coach Mike Perniciaro said after the game. "[The Bears are] a good team. We're a good team. The series is on the line tomorrow [ISU's Senior Day at noon Sunday]."
Saturday's outcome stalled for at least a day the Sycamores' march toward ISU's most MVC wins ever, and was a temporary setback in their climb toward the top of the league standings.
But Perniciaro and his team have no doubts that the climb will continue.
"We're happy where we are," said the coach, whose team is the only one in the Valley this year to beat first-place Northern Iowa and was within a play of clinching the series against the second-place Bears, "but we want to continue to be better."
Missouri State looked ready to avenge Friday's 3-1 loss to the Sycamores when Vaughan delivered in the top of the first, crushing a pitch well into the trees beyond the center-field fence.
Immediately the Sycamores came back. Olivia Patton walked to lead off the bottom of the first, Isabella Henning hit a one-out single and Kennedy Shade doubled over the right fielder's head to tie the score. Shade continued to third on a throwing error and scored on a squeeze bunt by Annie Tokarek and Kaylee Barrett added a run-scoring single before the inning was over.
Cassi Newbanks retired 12 batters in a row and the lead was still 4-2 with two out in the fifth. Then a hit batter and two singles — the second one an infield hit that required video review to confirm — loaded the bases, and a walk and Vaughan's popup gifted the visitors three runs and the lead.
But it didn't last long. Tokarek was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the fifth, and with two out Barrett lined a homer over the left-field fence to put the Sycamores up 6-5. With two out in the sixth, Randi Jo Pryor hit a run-scoring single and ISU had a two-run lead with three outs to go.
By this time, however, the Bears were hitting the ball hard. Left fielder Danielle Henning came within inches of a diving catch against Alex Boze leading off the inning, and came almost as close to a one-out liner by Elle McCoy, but those drives went for a single and a double. Abby Ford got a hit to drive in one run, Vaughan singled to drive in two more, and in the bottom of the seventh an outstanding play by shortstop Kenzie Derryberry robbed TeAnn Bringle of a hit and Barrett's two-out walk wasn't enough.
"It's a seven-inning ballgame; you've got to get 21 outs," Perniciaro said afterward. "We're a talented team, but we have to finish close ballgames like this one."
