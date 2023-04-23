Indiana State’s softball team dropped the series finale to Murray State by a 4-3 score Sunday at Price Field.
ISU (23-23 overall, 11-9 MVC) scattered 12 hits throughout the contest. The Racers (30-16, 14-6 MVC) finished with six hits, scoring all four of their runs in the third inning. Highlighting the outburst was a three-run homer by Taylor Jackson.
Murray State won the series, taking two of three games over the weekend.
Senior pitcher Lexi Benko got the start for the Sycamores, with Cassi Newbanks entering in the third in relief. Benko took the loss, falling to 11-7 for the season.
Annie Tokarek singled in a run in the bottom of the first to give the home team a 1-0 advantage before the Racers’ third-inning barrage catapulted them on top 4-1.
With one out in the bottom of the sixth, Tokarek singled to right field and Hannah Welch pinch-ran for Tokarek but was able to jog home as Cassie Thomerson lifter her second home run of the season over the left-field to bring the Sycamores within one run. TeAnn Bringle followed the home run with a double to right center, which chased Murray State starter Jenna Veber from the game. Bre Haislip entered in relief and got a groundout and a lineout to keep the Racers in the lead.
Indiana State’s top hitters were Isabella Henning, who went 3 for 4, and Danielle Henning and Tokarek, with each going 2 for 4.
The Sycamores will travel to Evansville on Tuesday for the third game of the season series, with the first pitch set for 6 p.m. EDT at Cooper Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.