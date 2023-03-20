Indiana State completed a three-game Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Illinois-Chicago by winning twice Monday afternoon at Price Field, taking the first game 9-1 and the second 12-2.
The Flames, after losing 13-0 on Sunday, jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the opener, but the Sycamores responded in the bottom of the inning on an infield hit by Olivia Patton, walks to both Henning sisters and a bases-clearing double by Kennedy Shade.
Shade had another double that set up an RBI single by Kaylee Barrett in the third inning, and a five-run fourth inning that included Shade's third double of the game and a grand slam by Barrett enabled the Sycamores to end the game in five innings.
Cassi Newbanks pitched three innings for the win, with Hailey Griffin pitching the last two. Randi Jo Pryor had a two-hit game.
In the second game, an eight-run second inning by the Sycamores paved the way for the sweep. Isabella Henning had a three-run double, Shade drove her in with Shade's fourth double of the day, Cassie Thomerson and Annie Tokarek had RBI singles and Barrett had an RBI double and scored on a throwing error.
ISU added an unearned run in the third, but the Flames scored twice in the top of the fourth. In the bottom of the fifth, however, ISU ended the game when Danielle Henning singled, Isabella Henning was hit by a pitch and Shade capped her big day with a three-run homer.
Lauren Sackett pitched all five innings for the win, getting a career-high 11 strikeouts. Shade had three hits, giving her a single, four doubles and a homer for the day, while Tokarek and Abi Chipps had two hits each.
Indiana State is now 13-11 overall and 3-0 in the MVC. The Sycamores have a Tuesday doubleheader at Purdue, then play at Drake beginning Friday. Illinois-Chicago is now 0-24 and 0-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.