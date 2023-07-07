Indiana State softball coach Mike Perniciaro announced the addition of outfielder Ana Macha to the program this week.
Macha, a 5-foot-3 outfielder from Westfield, joins the Sycamores with two seasons of eligibility after spending the last two seasons at Lee University in Cleveland, Tenn.. She was a Second Team All-Gulf South Conference selection last season after hitting a team-best .433 with 37 runs scored in 49 games. Macha was 24 for 26 in stolen-base attempts for Lee and led the Flames in batting average, on-base percentage, hits, runs scored and stolen bases. In conference play, Macha led the Gulf South in hits, batting average and on-base percentage while finishing second in stolen bases.
Macha played in 50 games in her freshman season at Lee, ranking third on the team in 2022 with a .368 batting average. Her 43 runs scored that season ranked second on the team, and she was 17 for 21 in stolen base attempts. Macha had 43 hits for a Lee team that went 29-23, with six of those hits going for extra-bases. She had three doubles, two triples and a homer that season.
Prior to her time at Lee, Macha played at Guerin Catholic (Ind.) HS, where she compiled a batting average of nearly .500 for her career. In her senior season in 2021, Macha hit .630 in 100 at-bats with 10 extra-base hits. She also hit .385 in both her freshman and sophomore seasons. In addition to her accomplishments with the bat, Macha stole 72 bases in her three seasons of high school softball with a career-best 38 stolen bases in 2021.
Macha joins a Sycamore team that is coming off one of its best seasons in program history. Indiana State won a program-record 32 games in 2023, including a 17-10 record in MVC play. The 17 Missouri Valley Conference wins also represented the most in program history. Indiana State reached the MVC championship game for the first time since 2015, while five Sycamores earned spots on the All-MVC Teams and three made the MVC All-Tournament Team.
