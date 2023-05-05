Indiana State's softball team racked up a program-best 15th win in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 7-0 blanking of Valparaiso on Friday at the Valpo Softball Complex.
The Sycamores (27-24 overall, 15-10 Missouri Valley Conference) scored five runs in the first two innings to take command.
ISU junior Isabella Henning smacked her team-best eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot for a 2-0 lead in the first frame. She came into the day tied for eighth in the league in homers.
Senior TeAnn Bringle went yard too for her first one since the season opener Feb. 10.
Starting pitcher Lexi Benko (13-8) pitched a shutout with four hits, no walks and two strikeouts.
The Sycamores had 10 hits and graduate slugger Annie Tokarek notched three hits in as many at-bats with an RBI.
Junior Abi Chipps contributed an RBI, a hit and a steal.
The Sycamores are fifth in the league and still in the running for the No. 4 slot if they can win their final two games of this series to wrap up the regular season Saturday and Sunday.
