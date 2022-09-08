ISU soccer falls to UT Martin

The Indiana State women’s soccer team dropped a 2-0 contest to host UT Martin in the Sycamores’ final nonconference match of the regular season.
After a quiet 15 minutes where neither team could get anything going on the offensive end, UT Martin broke the tie when Skyhawks leading scorer Megan Drake fired in a goal on a pass from Makayla Robinson to take a 1-0 lead.
Indiana State had multiple looks to tie up the match in the first half with five shots on goal, including two apiece from Nora Henderson and CeCe Wahlberg. But UT Martin goalkeeper Poppy Bastock kept the Sycamores off the board, making five saves. The Skyhawks took six first-half shots with Tara Hoffman making four saves to keep it a one-goal contest.
The Sycamores started the second half with a few close looks from Wahlberg and Anna Holcombe that were saved by the Skyhawks.
In the 51st minute, UT Martin extended its lead to 2-0 on Drake’s second goal of the evening.
Indiana State added eight shots in the second half to finish the night with 16, while UT Martin took 15 for the match.
Bastock finished with seven saves, while Hoffman had six.
Wahlberg finished with a team-high four shots, while Josie Bakaitis and Henderson each took two.
ISU will begin Missouri Valley Conference play next week when it returns home to face Belmont on Sept. 16 at Memorial Stadium for Youth Soccer Day. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.