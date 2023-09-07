Indiana State pressed with the purpose incumbent for burying multiple goals, to begin each half.
The breakthroughs just didn’t materialize Thursday.
At Memorial Stadium, the ISU soccer team extended its streak to seven games without a victory in a 1-1 tie with the University of Tennessee at Martin.
“I felt it was coming today because of the way we started the game,” first-year ISU coach Paul Lawrence said. “Sort of the way it’s been going lately is a little [unlucky].”
The Trees (0-2-5) played to their fifth stalemate of the campaign but ended a two-game losing stretch.
In the 48th minute, a long ball was delivered into the box and dropped to center midfielder Alexa Mackey, with her back to the net, she turned and fired into a defender.
With the keeper Poppy Bastock off her line, and the rebound shifting wide in the box, sophomore defender Adelaide Wolfe let it come across her body as she picked out the far post and floated the ball inside the side netting above a sea of Skyhawks.
Her equalizer was the third of the finish this year from a defender. The team has scored four times.
In the closing half, forward Mackenzie Kent got behind the backline a few times as the Sycamores pressed.
ISU didn’t bag a goal in the first 45 minutes despite quality chances but failed to capitalize, and it paid the price. UT Martin (2-3-1) turned the tide by getting on the ball more in the attacking third to close the half.
In the 40th minute, Wolfe lost the ball dribbling out of the back in the middle.
Skyhawks forward Caroline Moore ripped a shot bound towards the far post that changed trajectory after it deflected off center back Brooklyn Woods and forced keeper Maddie Alexander to track back to the opposite post.
She got a hand on it but couldn’t keep it out as it slowly rolled inside the post for the opening tally.
Notes
In the opening minute of the second half, Alexander had a collision on an aerial challenge that relegated the senior to the sideline for the final 44 minutes.
“She’s OK,” Lawrence said. “We are fortunate, I feel, at this moment. Obviously, we will wait and see. I think we are okay. [She] took a bit of a knock to her eye socket, but I think she’s good.”
Junior Alexa Seiler made her debut with the Blue and White. The Chicago State transfer and German keeper made a save and didn’t concede a goal.
Kent said she saw Alexander in the immediate aftermath of the hit to her eye.
“It was puffy,” she said. “Right after, when she got up my hand kind of went [over my mouth] and was like ‘Oop.’ But she’ll just have a nice little black eye to show for it.”
Commented
