The contest between Indiana State and Tusculum was over early. The Sycamores led by 12 at the first stoppage and were never seriously threatened in an 86-53 exhibition victory over the visiting Pioneers.
With the contest not at stake? The more important process of evaluating the new-look Sycamores could go on.
ISU has nine new players for the 2022-23 season. Two of them, Cade McKnight and Isaac Holmes, were not in uniform, but there was a different starting five and a vastly altered bench. Cam Henry, an All-MVC third-team selection, was also out with an upper respiratory infection. Julian Larry was also ill, but played in the first half.
Kailex Stephens led ISU with 21 points. True freshman Robbie Avila scored 13 and Xavier Bledson had 12. Jayson Kent had 11 rebounds, most came in the second half.
ISU coach Josh Schertz was mostly pleased with the performance. He was asked about the good things.
“I thought the unselfishness. I thought we were able to play fast, our pace was really good. We attacked some different things, we saw man, we saw matchup zone, we saw some press, the things you want to see in the preseason, some of the things we don’t do
Schertz thought the defense was solid too.
“Defensively, we did some nice things. We protected the paint pretty well and some of the things we did defensively bothered them. We forced them to take some difficult shots,” Schertz said.
ISU started Cooper Neese, Bledson and Stephens, familiar figures from Josh Schertz’s first season along with newcomers Courvoisier McCauley and Trent Gibson.
The newcomers made an immediate impression, especially McCauley, who scored seven of his nine points in the first six ISU possessions.
“I feel like we showed our offensive power and togetherness. We shared the ball and scored it at a pretty good level,” said McCauley, referring to the fact that ISU had 24 assists on 36 field goals.
ISU subbed all five at the second media timeout as Larry, Zach Hobbs, both holdovers from 2021-22, played along with Masen Miller, Jayson Kent and Robbie Avila.
It was Avila that made the most impactful first impression. He showed a knack for a post pass, finding Kent for an uncontested layup, and he drew a couple of traditional three-point play opportunities. Avila also made both of his 3-point shot attempts.
“It’s exciting to be out here as a freshman, but it’s a different level now, and you’re expected to play at the same level as everyone out there. There’s no dipping your feet in, it’s right to it. It was a good one to get out there play. I just want to keep up on this journey,” Avila said.
If there was an overriding problem for ISU in the first 20 minutes? It was rebounding. The Pioneers had eight offensive rebounds in the first half.
“If we would have rebounded the ball at all in the first half, we might have held them into teens,” Schertz said.
As it was, ISU led 53-26 at halftime.
In the second half, the pattern was the same. Starting five, substituted en masse by a new five. The only difference was that true freshman Rob Martin replaced Larry for much of the second half.
The rebounding was shored up. ISU out-rebounded Tusculum 26-17 in the second half. However, ISU’s concentration wasn’t as good. The Sycamores were turnover-prone with 11 in the second half and Tusculum did conjure a 10-0 run at one point. ISU also struggled from the line, making 4 of 10.
“We took control in the first half offensively, but we were sloppy offensively. We turned it over too much and were careless. We talk about playing fast, loose and disciplined, we lost the last part of that,” Schertz said.
Overall? ISU converted 54.5% of its shots. In the plus-minus department? All of ISU’s starters were within a range from plus-24 to plus-27.
“I’m excited for the year. I think we’re going to have a special team,” Stephens said.
“Everyone is going to say our goal is to win the Valley. We want to win the Valley, but we need to do what it takes. The day-to-day work we put in that lead up to that, coach tells us we’re not going to win championships with clean, pretty hands. We have to do the dirty things. Come March? Hopefully we’re on top,” Stephens said.
ISU will next take the court for the real thing on Monday as Green Bay visits. The game against the Phoenix is at 7 p.m. The ISU women are also playing on Monday at 11 a.m. against Saint Louis. The women still have an exhibition game to go as they host Lincoln at 6 p.m. Thursday.
TUSCULUM (53) – Scott 1-3 0-0 2, Legiste 3-9 0-0 6, West 1-5 2-2 4, Crowder 1-1 0-0 3, Crump 3-8 0-0 7, Mitchell 3-8 0-2 7, Olden 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 6-9 1-4 15, Sinkler 2-8 0-0 5, Jordan 2-4 0-0 4, Funderburk 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 0-5 0-2 0, Bierster 0-0 0-1 0. 22-63 FG, 3-11 FT, 53 TP.
INDIANA STATE (86) – Bledson 4-7 1-2 2, Stephens 10-13 0-1 21, Neese 1-2 0-0 3, McCauley 3-9 1-2 8, Gibson 5-5 0-0 11, Larry 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Kent 4-7 1-2 9, Avila 5-8 1-2 13, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3, Martin 2-6 0-1 4, Crawford 0-2 0-0 0, Schertz 0-1 0-0 0. 36-66 FG, 4-10 FT, 86 TP.
Halftime — ISU 53-26. 3-point goals – TU 6-27 (Brown 2-5, Crump 1-4, Mitchell 1-4, Sinkler 1-3, Legiste 0-3, Funderburk 0-3, West 0-2, Wright 0-2); ISU 10-27 (Bledson 3-6, Avila 2-2, McCauley 1-6, Hobbs 1-3, Stephens 1-2, Neese 1-2, Kent 0-3, Miller 0-2). Rebounds – TU 39 (Legiste 10, Brown 5, Team 5, Mitchell 4, West 3, Scott 2, Crowder 2, Crump 2, Olden 2, Jordan 2, Wright, Bierster); ISU 42 (Kent 11, Stephens 5, Gibson 5, Bledson 4, Avila 3, Hobbs 3, Team 3, Neese 2, McCauley 2, Crawford 2, Larry, Miller). Assists — TU 4 (Legiste, West, Crump, Olden); ISU 24 (Bledson 6, Gibson 4, Larry 3, Martin 3, Kent 2, Avila 2, Stephens, McCauley, Miller, Hobbs). Steals – TU 8 (Mitchell 2, Legiste, West, Crowder, Brown, Sinkler, Wright, Team); ISU 9 (Bledson 3, Stephens 3, Gibson 2, Avila). Blocks – TU 3 (Legiste, Olden, Brown); ISU 3 (Stephens, Avila, Hobbs). Turnovers — TU 18 (Legiste 8, Brown 2, Scott, West, Crowder, Mitchell, Sinkler, Jordan, Wright); ISU 16 (Neese 3, Bledson 2, Kent 2, Schertz 2, Stephens, Neese, McCauley, Gibson, Hobbs, Martin, Crawford, Team). Total fouls — TU 12, ISU 15. A — 2,420.
Next — ISU hosts Green Bay in the first regular season game on Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.