Indiana State University will begin ticket sales today for this weekend's NCAA baseball regional at Bob Warn Field.
The Sycamores, fresh off last weekend's Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship on their home field, will return to that same ballpark for the start of college baseball's "big dance." ISU was selected as the host team and top seed for one of 16 regionals in the NCAA Tournament's round-robin, double-elimination opening round. Games are scheduled at Bob Warn Field for June 2 through June 5.
Tickets go on sale at 4 p.m. today. They're available online only at https://am.ticketmaster.com/indianastate/buy.
On Monday, ISU athletics announced, "Ticket options and prices for the regional round per ticket on a single-game basis are as follows: Reserved Chair Back Seat (Any Age) — $20; General Admission Bleacher Seat — $15; College Student General Admission Bleacher Seat (with valid ID) — $7; Youth General Admission Bleacher Seat (Ages 2-12) — $5."
The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee, which chose the regional sites and paired a seeded the field, labeled ISU the No. 14 seed overall among the 64 teams. The Terre Haute Regional includes the Sycamores, Iowa, North Carolina and Wright State.
ISU and Wright State play the opening game at 1 p.m. Friday. The game will be carried live on ESPN+ and WVIG-FM 105.5 radio.
Iowa and North Carolina will wrap up the first day of the Regional at 7 p.m. at Bob Warn Field. The Friday evening contest will be carried live on the ACC Network.
Also, ISU announced that team practices on Thursday at Bob Warn Field will be open to the general public as the teams come into town to get ready for the weekend.
All four teams will be in attendance and on the field on Thursday, starting with Indiana State. Iowa, North Carolina, and Wright State will also be taking the field in preparation for the start of Friday’s opening round games.
The practice schedule is as follows: 10-11:15 a.m. Indiana State; 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Iowa; 1-2:15 p.m. North Carolina; 2:30-3:45 p.m. Wright State.
Regional schedule
Friday, June 2
Game 1: No. 1 Indiana State vs. No. 4 Wright State, 1 p.m.; Game 2: No. 3 North Carolina vs No. 2 Iowa, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Game 3: Game 1 Loser vs Game 2 Loser, noon.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs Game 2 Winner, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Game 5: Game 3 Winner vs Game 4 Loser, noon
Game 6: Game 4 Winner vs Game 5 Winner, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 5
Game 7: If Necessary, TBD.
