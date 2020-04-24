The two primary emotions that have washed over former Indiana State linebacker Jonas Griffith as he waits out his National Football League fate are the ones you’d expect.
Excitement and nervousness.
“I’m pretty excited to find out where I’m headed to, whether I’m drafted or as a priority free agent. I’m excited about the opportunity to continue playing football and the game I love. I’m also nervous, but more excited,” Griffith told the Tribune-Star on Friday.
Those are to be expected, but what tempers those emotions is the trait that is likely to give Griffith is NFL shot in the first place – preparedness.
If all goes well today, the fourth to seventh rounds of the NFL Draft take place starting at noon, Griffith could be the first ISU player taken in the NFL Draft since Dan Brandenburg was chosen in the 7th round by the Buffalo Bills in 1996.
Griffith, who is waiting out his fate with family in his hometown of Louisville, feels he could go anywhere from being chosen in the fifth round to not being chosen at all, in which case he’d link up with a team via free agency.
In an unusual football offseason, Griffith feels comfortable in his body of work at ISU and what he’s done since then to grab the attention of NFL scouts.
“I was in contact with several teams before the coronavirus [crisis] happened and I’ve been in-touch since then. I’ve talked to position coaches, some head coaches and a lot of scouts,” Griffith said. “They say I have a lot of upside, I play hard, and they like my jumps every year since high school in improving my game. They like my physical and aggressive play.”
Part of what made Griffith so effective at ISU is what should help him translate to the next level. He was a sponge for new information and very coachable. Griffith has always been a fastidious student of the game and has never strayed off-track from his dream of playing at the next level.
While Griffith’s ISU work – he was a six-time FCS All-American with 382 career tackles, 14 sacks and three interceptions – speaks for itself, ISU coach Curt Mallory lauded Griffith’s work ethic as one reason he can succeed at the next level.
“What I’ve noticed is that he’s doing what he’s done since the day I’ve known him. I was there when he went through drills with a coach from the Cincinnati Bengals and he did it like he did every day here in practice. That’s the work ethic he’s always had,” Mallory said.
After ISU’s season ended, and after Griffith finished classwork on campus, he worked out in Indianapolis in the usual preparation for the draft. However, the COVID-19 crisis got in the way in the middle of the process. He had no Pro Day and missed out on some of the other usual in-person pre-draft steps. His coach at Shawnee Academy in Louisville gave him access to gym facilities, so he’s stayed in shape. He’s also obviously kept in-touch with NFL scouts and front offices.
Griffith played both inside and outside linebacker for the Sycamores and he’s getting feedback both ways as far as his pro prospects too.
“Different teams have me at different positions. Most have me at an inside [linebacker] spot, but there’s three or four who want me outside. It depends on the team and their scheme,” Griffith explained. “I would probably play special teams right away and then compete for a starting spot in my later years. I want to come in and compete [to be a starter] right away.”
Griffith said the teams that have had the most contact with him are the Las Vegas Raiders, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.
He’s tried, as best he can, to keep his mind off of the myriad scenarios that can play out over the next few days. He’s definitely steered clear of mock drafts and positional rankings.
“A scout told me all mock drafts are wrong, so don’t pay attention to it,” Griffith said. “I know [Saturday] is going to be a lot of emotions, and it will be hectic in my head, hoping for the best. I’ve been trying to keep myself busy over the last few days trying to stay distracted.”
Griffith would also love nothing more than to end ISU’s 24-year drought of not having a player chosen in the draft.
Perhaps it’s fate? Prior to Griffith, the last six-time All-American the ISU program has had was – Brandenburg.
“Words couldn’t describe how happy I’d be for the program and for myself. Happy that I could represent Indiana State through this whole process and be the guy to end the streak,” Griffith said.
