After Indiana State lost 86-77 at Valparaiso in a men’s basketball game on Saturday, ISU coach Greg Lansing was handed a box score outside the Sycamores’ locker room and he grabbed it in frustration.
He knew exactly what he was going to see in black-and-white. Numbers that confirmed what he already knew – Indiana State was extremely poor defensively in the second half against the Crusaders.
Sure enough, the box score confirmed the worst fears. In the second half, the Crusaders scored 54 points, shot 54.3 percent from the field, and scored 28 points in the paint after the break. Valparaiso’s Javon Freeman-Liberty scored 18 second-half points. The Sycamores forced only three second-half turnovers.
After ISU had led by 11 in the first half? It was a complete meltdown as Valparaiso paraded to the rim with impunity.
“We were five individuals on defense in the entire second half. We didn’t communicate well enough. Our effort wasn’t good enough. I’m really disgusted with how we defended in the second half,” Lansing said. “We gave up layup after layup and transition leading to uncontested shots. We didn’t deserve to win.”
The disgust wasn’t limited to Lansing. ISU’s players, who hadn’t played this badly since the November loss to Ball State, were irritated with themselves.
“It wasn’t our best effort at all. We converted to some of the things we did last year. We have to stay together and I don’t think we did a very good job of that,” ISU guard Jordan Barnes said.
The Crusaders found it remarkably easy to get shooters to the rim, whether it was curling off of a screen or cutting from the weak side. ISU also did little to choke off the service at the source as Valparaiso ball-handlers were rarely hassled on the perimeter. It led to the flood of points in the paint the Crusaders scored.
“Those were layups. It wasn’t like they were throwing them into the post. We have to have better ball pressure. If you’re chasing a tight cut or shooting the gap on it, the guy guarding the screener has to help. You have to help from the basket out. We were way too man-oriented, way too worried about our man,” Lansing said.
Valparaiso (10-9, 3-3) runs a true motion offense. Many teams, ISU included, run an offense with motion principles, but few run the pure version of it. The Sycamores had plenty of trouble with it.
“Anyone who runs motion like that is hard to guard and it puts you in a lot of decision-making opportunities. We were wrong making the decisions more times than not tonight,” ISU guard Cooper Neese said.
Lansing blamed himself for not preparing ISU better and not devoting enough practice time to defending it.
“Matt [Lottich, Valparaiso coach] is doing a good job with the motion. Evansville used to run it and coach [Royce] Waltman used to run it here back in the day, but no one really does it. We didn’t get enough practice time in, and that’s my fault, to guard motion,” Lansing said.
ISU had showed signs of defensive improvement in recent games. The Sycamores’ field goal defense in MVC play was 42.9 percent against them, good for the top half of the league, but Saturday was certainly a step in the wrong direction.
Lansing was asked what he could see in the players’ eyes in the huddle and if they sensed trouble.
“I don’t know as a player that you sense you’re in trouble. I think you should be upset at how you guard. We preach against giving up easy baskets and it was a layup show in the second half,” Lansing said.
Lansing also thought some complacency set in after ISU controlled most of the first half.
“I think the guys thought it was going to be easy and it’s not. This is an explosive, talented offensive team that executed at a high level and we were just following them around in the second half,” Lansing said.
n Short-handed squads – Both teams were missing players, though the Crusaders were missing far more.
ISU didn’t have senior center Bronson Kessinger. He made the road trip, but got sick, and was so ill, he didn’t come to the Activities and Recreation Center for the game.
Kessinger’s presence was missed. He has the capability to get the Sycamores on the right page defensively and he’s smart at reading the opposing offense.
“Bronson is the best organizer we have on the defensive end. That would have helped, but they were without guys too. Other guys have to step up and no one stepped up at all,” Lansing said.
Valparaiso had three players out. Guard Ryan Fazekas remained out with a wrist injury. Unexpected absences were guard Daniel Sackey (quad) and guard Nick Robinson (back).
n Schedule gets tough – ISU has played its last three MVC games against teams that are at or below .500 in league play.
In the next five games? ISU plays five teams at or above .500 in the MVC. It starts with a difficult trip to Loyola on Wednesday. After that? ISU hosts Bradley and Drake. Then a road trip to Missouri State beckons followed by a home game against Loyola.
The combined league record of the schools in that stretch is 18-9.
Barnes knows ISU has to be far better than it was against Valparaiso to keep themselves in contention to finish in the top half of the league.
“We watch film. We talk about it. We learn from it. We know that wasn’t us in the second half. We know to be a championship-caliber team? We have to play way better than that, especially to win on the road,” Barnes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.