Indiana State’s players had said in the run-up to the Sycamores’ men’s basketball conference opener against Southern Illinois on Monday that they wanted to come out strong and make a statement.
They were true to their word against the Salukis.
ISU got off to a strong start in both halves, and though the Salukis threatened at times, ISU had the answer each time they did. ISU earned a 68-56 victory at Hulman Center.
Tyreke Key led ISU (8-4) with 20 points. Tre Williams added 14 points and six rebounds. Jake LaRavia scored 12 and had nine rebounds. Jordan Barnes had six assists.
“It feels good. I thought this was an important game with two tough road games coming up in conference. It gives us momentum. They played good. We played a little better,” Key said.
ISU coach Greg Lansing wasn’t thrilled to have an eight-day break between games, but his worried were mollified in the victory.
“I was a little worried about taking a break after winning seven straight and losing some momentum over break, but the guys have been great since they’ve been back. I really like their mentality and focus,” Lansing said.
ISU also had 19 assists on 29 field goals.
“I love that. It’s so fun coaching them because they’re so unselfish,” Lansing said. “When we share it like that with the weapons we have, you are going to get some open shots,” Lansing said.
It is ISU’s first win over Southern Illinois since 2015, breaking an eight-game losing skid in the series. It was also ISU’s eighth win in a row overall, it’s longest streak since the 2005-06 season. The Salukis were short-handed. SIU played without Aaron Cook (hand) which was expected, but an unexpected absence was guard Eric McGill, who had the flu.
ISU started strong. The Sycamores scored on six of its first eight possessions to take a 14-6 lead. Five different Sycamores scored during the early spurt.
The Sycamores would not be that productive again for the rest of the half, but they didn’t fall too far off that standard. ISU’s first-half lead peaked at 10 with 9:55 left. The Sycamores would shoot 51 percent in the first half.
Even when the offense dried up a bit in the final five minutes of the half, ISU’s defense picked up its slack. ISU only converted two field goals in the final 6:21 of the first half, but the Salukis couldn’t make a run as they were also held down to two buckets. ISU led 36-28 at the half.
The Sycamores repeated their strong start to the game with a surge to start the second half. An 11-0 run was built on the backs of center Williams and forward LaRavia, both of whom made hustle plays on both ends of the floor to help ISU take a 47-30 lead. The pair of freshmen post players combined for eight points in the surge.
“In this game, they were doubling down, so if they doubled Tre, I was open,” LaRavia said.
Williams said it’s not just X’s and O’s that makes it work when he and LaRavia are both on the floor together.
“It starts in practice and off-the-court too. We have great chemistry and we love each other. This is my guy,” said Williams, who along with LaRavia, were in matching winter coats at the press conference table. “I’m going to trust him that he’s going to make plays if it comes to it.”
LaRavia and Williams would combine to score 20 in the second half.
“They’re both confident guys and they want to be in the big moments. The seniors and Tyreke Key appreciate that and play off of them,” Lansing said.
ISU kept the Salukis at arm’s length after the early start, but when the Salukis cut their deficit to 10? ISU turned to its meal ticket.
Key re-entered the game and had an immediate impact. He scored seven consecutive points in what became an 11-0 run that helped ISU take a 19-point lead the Salukis were not going to be able to climb back from.
“He was plus-23 tonight and that’s pretty darn good,” said Lansing on Key’s plus-minus rating, which was 11 above the team’s rate.
ISU next travels for one of its most difficult conference trips of the season. The Sycamores play at MVC co-champion Drake on Saturday and then turnaround and play at Northern Iowa on Tuesday. The Panthers have lost just once this season.
ISU will stay in Iowa for the duration of their trip with classes not in session.
