A two-out, two-strike walk-off hit by Indiana State junior Josue Urdaneta plated junior Mike Sears in the bottom of the 10th for a 4-3 comeback win over Illinois State.
On Saturday, the Sycamores (17-12, 7-1 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed 2-0 in the fifth at Bob Warn Field when Sears knotted the game with a two-run homer — his team-leading 10th.
Sears nabbed two hits in four at-bats.
ISU leveled it in the eighth when senior Seth Gergely was plated on a groundout by sophomore Randal Diaz.
Sophomore relief pitcher Brennyn Cutts entered in the seventh with two on base and one away before fanning a batter to get out of a bases-loaded jam.
The Redbirds' run in the second inning snapped a 23.1-inning streak without a run allowed by ISU.
ISU secured its fourth straight series against the Redbirds dating back to 2019.
The Sycamores will move into a tie for first place with Southern Illinois in the MVC if they sweep the Redbirds for a sixth win in a row on Sunday.
Softball
- ISU hands UNI first defeat in league play — Indiana State defeated Northern Iowa 6-4 on Saturday to earn a chance to take the series on Sunday at noon.
Indiana State (19-18, 8-4 Missouri Valley Conference) trailed Northern Iowa 2-1 in the third at Price Field. A four-run frame swung the game.
Junior Abi Chips had a leadoff single, junior Danielle Henning had another and junior Isabella Henning walked to load the bases.
Junior Kennedy Shade walked to knot the game.
Senior TeAnn Bringle hit a two-run single to right field. Danielle and Isabella scored and then, Shade recorded a run to make it 5-2 on a wild pitch.
The Panthers (21-11, 10-1) pulled within 5-4 before a sacrifice fly by Danielle in the fourth tacked on another.
Adept hurling by sophomore Lauren Sackett was pivotal. She matched a career-high in strikeouts with 11 in a complete game. She allowed seven hits, four earned runs and a pair of walks.
The Sycamores are tied for fifth in the MVC.
Track and field
- ISU struts stuff in SEC land — In its third meet outdoors, the Indiana State track and field men’s and women’s squads went to Oxford, Miss. for the Joe Walker Invite this weekend and posted a litany of credible scores.
Senior JaVaughn Moore finished the 100-meter in 10.47 seconds and the 200m in 20.93 to win both.
The school’s lone relay team did damage in the 4x100m. A quartet of Moore, junior Daunte Majors, junior Isiah Thomas and junior Noah Malone took the top spot with a time of 39.98.
It was the second-fastest time in school history and a top-20 mark in NCAA regional qualifying.
Senior Trevor Thompson had a season-best height of 6-10 3/4 with the top high jump — another top-20 regional qualifying performance.
Sophomore Cameron Stevens took fifth in the 400m in 48.82. Junior Quincy Armstrong placed sixth in the 400m hurdles in 53.94.
Senior Wyatt Wyman took fifth in the 800m with a time of 1:51.04.
Junior Ethan Breen had a personal record in the 3000m steeple in 9:13.43.
Three athletes hit their pr in the 5000m invite and junior Logan Pietrzak took third at 14:17.21.
Fresh off a Missouri Valley Conference weekly accolade, junior Wyatt Puff had a toss of 172-1 to place third. He took third in the shot put at 58-2 1/2.
Sophomore William Staggs had a pr in the pole vault at 17-0 for a bronze finish.
Senior Emmanuel Odubanjo claimed third in the triple jump, his best leap was 45-10 1/2.
Women
Freshman Nyla Jones won the 100m with a time of 12.09.
Junior Ryann Porter won the triple jump at 40-6 3/4.
Junior Iyanla Hunter took sixth in the 400m at 55.75 after garnering MVC Track Athlete of the Week on Wed.
Sophomore Brooklyn Giertz placed second in the pole vault at 12-06 1/4.
Junior vaulter Landis Brandon cleared the same height to place third.
ISU men and women will host an invite at its Gibson Track and Field Complex starting Thurs. and capping on Sat.
