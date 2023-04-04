Indiana State connected on six home runs in support of strong starts from Connor Fenlong and Lane Miller as the Sycamores swept UIC in the series finale doubleheader at Curtis Granderson Stadium on Sunday, 13-7 and 10-1.
Indiana State (14-12, 5-1 MVC) rebounded from Friday’s loss to the Flames to record its second MVC series win of the season. The Sunday sweep over UIC (10-13, 1-5 MVC) marked the third consecutive season ISU won its first two conference series dating back to 2021.
Coach Mitch Hannahs hit a coaching milestone on Sunday afternoon as the Sycamore skipper picked up his 100th career MVC coaching win following the sweep. Hannahs moved to 100-76-1 all-time in MVC play to become the fifth active conference coach to reach 100 career wins. He also became the fourth MVC coach in conference history to have at least 100 wins and an above .500 record in conference play after hitting the win milestone.
Mike Sears highlighted the Sycamores at the plate with his second two-homer game of the season in the opener. Randal Diaz added his second home run of the weekend, while Miguel Rivera, Adam Pottinger, and Keegan Watson also went deep on Sunday afternoon as the Sycamores exploded for 23 runs and 31 hits over the two games.
Fenlong recorded his team-leading third win of the year on the mound in Sunday’s opener. Miller added his second win of the week after going eight innings and surrendering just three hits in the series finale against the Flames.
Track and Field
- Program records notched at Pacesetter — Brooklyn Giertz started the meet over the weekend in Terre Haute with a javelin toss of 145 feet and one inch for the third best distance in school history.
Wyatt Puff broke ISU grounds mark in the discus at 185-05. It was second in program history and a repeat of his high, which he set a week ago.
Indiana State won the men's and women's competitions, overall, on the strength of 15 top marks.
The men scored 237 points, which was more than 150 points ahead of second-place Purdue University Fort Wayne. The women had 248 points, which was 150 more than Notre Dame.
The event winners included Noah Malone 10.35 in 100m, JaVaughn Moore in the 200m at 20.6; Iyanla Hunter 200m at 24.61; Jackson Krieg in the 1500m at 3:52.21; Layton Hall in the 5000m at 15:22.29; Logan Pietrzak in the 3000m steeplechase at 9:08.46; Moore, Daunte Majors, Isiah Thomas and Malone won the 4x100 relay at 40.6; Nyla Jone, Michelle McDonald, Kamille Gaskin-Griffith, Collette Wolfe won the 4x100 relay in 46.74; Moore, Tahj Johnson, Mitchell Cline, Cameron Stevens in the 4x400 relay at 3:18.40; Alysha Bradford, Maria Biskopstoe, Ayana Parchman, Emily Lowe in the 4x400 relay at 3:59.39; Selene Weaver in the pole vault at 13-02 1/4; Ryann Porter in the triple jump at 41-3 and Josie Hapack in discus at 147-5.
ISU will travel to the Joe Walker Classic at Ole Miss for Friday and Saturday meet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.