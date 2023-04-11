The Indiana State Sycamores received six hits from as many players in a 4-1 victory over Purdue on the baseball diamond Tuesday at Alexander Field.
Catcher Grant Magill, at the bottom of the order, recorded two runs batted in and junior Mike Sears tallied two driven-in runs and was walked twice.
The Boilermakers, who were swept in two meetings this year with ISU (19-12), tallied one more hit than the Sycamores in this meeting.
ISU went to the bullpen six times, the first switch came after junior Kyle Cortner gave up a single and a walk to start the bottom of the first inning.
Freshman Jacob Pruitt (1-1) earned his first win with the program, going two innings with no hits allowed, one earned run, one walk and three strikeouts.
Sophomore Brennyn Cutts retired two batters, including a strikeout, for the save.
ISU has rallied off seven straight wins after a stifling non-conference slate. It has won its past three against Big Ten competition and is 4-4 with one game still to come against Illinois.
The Trees will play at Belmont, starting Friday for a three-game series.
Softball
- Sophomore pitcher Lauren Sackett allowed three hits in a complete game and Indiana State fell despite out-hitting the Aces on Tuesday.
The Sycamores (19-20, 8-6 MVC) dropped their second straight game at Price Field.
Sackett (4-7) went the first 5.2 innings without allowing a hit and gave up five walks and fanned nine hitters.
ISU senior Olivia Patton got on base twice from a single and walk and recorded a steal.
The Sycamores will begin a three-game series at Belmont on Friday.
