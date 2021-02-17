It was Senior Day for Indiana State’s three seniors and its only four-year senior, Tyreke Key.
For a while, though, it appeared it would be sophomore Tre Williams’ day. He scored 20 in the first half, reaching his career-high before the break.
However, if you thought Key would go quietly into his final home game? Think again. He has a name for when he gets in a zone.
“I wanted to play the best I could especially given that it’s Senior Night,” Key said. “Evansville made a run in the second half and I went into takeover mode.”
Key topped Williams’ first-half output in the second half, topped his best career effort and almost single-handedly led ISU past stubborn and hot-shooting Evansville.
Key overwhelmed the Purple Aces with 28 second-half points on his way to a career-high 34 in a memorable 87-73 victory in the home finale.
“I got into foul trouble in the first half and in the second half, I knew I could be more aggressive. When I play aggressive, it gives us a better chance to win. It was an all-around good win,” said the soft-spoken Key.
Key's second-half outburst tied the Celina, Tenn. native with ISU legend Larry Bird for the best second-half scoring performance in Sycamores history. Bird scored 28 in the second half of a National Invitation Tournament game against Houston in 1977.
Bird still has the school record in scoring in either half with 29 points in a first half against Butler in 1978.
The win was ISU’s 10th in 12 games, it was ISU’s fourth conference sweep and it clinched a winning record for the season and in the Missouri Valley Conference. ISU had its fifth 10-win MVC season in the Greg Lansing era.
But Wednesday belonged to Key. His teammates let him do his thing.
“I just said, ‘I have to get out of the way now. It’s his time to shine.’ He’s hitting shots, I was screening for him, I was really impressed,” Williams said.
ISU (13-8, 10-6) needed all of Key’s points. Evansville stood toe-to-toe with ISU up to the seven-minute mark.
Key was scoring from 3-point range and at the basket in a blizzard of points, but the Aces were matching Key’s burst from 3-point range. The Aces were 7 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half alone.
“Think of what we would have had if we didn’t have to sit him in the first half?” ISU coach Greg Lansing said. “He’s always had the ultimate green light. He can take over a game.”
It was 61-60 with 10:27 left when ISU, and Key, began to breakaway. A Key 3-pointer at 10:15 extended ISU’s lead and kick-started a 10-0 run to make it 71-60. The Aces came back and cut the deficit to seven with 6:55 remaining.
ISU had the final kick. Julian Larry and Cooper Neese both hit 3-pointers and Key converted a traditional three-point play, one that put him over 20 in the second half. Another Key bucket at 3:50 made it 82-69 and the Aces were not going to punch back this time.
“I’m pretty comfortable [in takeover mode], I’m working on all kinds of shots to shoot. I’m always coachable in that, but I’m comfortable and confident in all of my teammates,” said Key, when asked how comfortable he feels in “takeover mode”.
The only drama was whether Key would reach his career-high. He did, with 1:04 left via his fifth 3-point bucket of the second half.
“What has happened a little bit this year, in the way he started, is he knows that Jake [LaRavia] and Tre are really good. He knows those guys can make plays as well. He was a little tentative, but in the last month? He’s doing a little bit more of shooting when we’re creating shots for him. He’s also taken his defense personally,” said Lansing on Key’s play in ISU’s current run of good play.
As galactic as Key was, Williams was similarly impressive in the opening half. ISU’s plan wasn’t subtle, nor was it merciful.
Pound it into paint. Repeatedly.
At first, Key probed the middle with dribble-drives into the lane, but it was Williams who soon became the beneficiary of the Sycamores’ plan.
Williams scored for the first time at the 17:58 mark – and the sophomore never stopped scoring.
Being served with a steady diet of post feeds from the perimeter and from fellow bigs like Jake LaRavia, Williams feasted on Evansville’s front line.
Williams scored four of the points in a 10-0 ISU run that built the Sycamores’ lead to 16-6 early on. After that? He was the man to keep the Sycamores ahead after both Key and LaRavia got into foul trouble.
Evansville, to its credit, never completely went away, running its offense to the tune of 45.8% shooting and five 3-pointers, but Williams’ onslaught was withering.
The longest stretch ISU went without a Williams bucket or free throw in the first half was 3 minutes, 26 seconds. Williams recognized increased defensive attention as the half went along, feeding twice to Cobie Barnes for open layups.
Williams breached his previous career-high of 16 at the 2:08 mark of the first half and finished the half with 20 points. Williams’ onslaught helped ISU convert 64% of its first half shots.
“Once I get it going like that, it feels good. Knowing I can benefit my teammates on the offensive side, playing to my strengths and just finishing felt good,” Williams said.
Williams’ first half, and the defensive attention Evansville had to pay to him, undoubtedly created some space for Key.
“He had his best half of the season and it did open me up. His guys had to stay with him and I could get into the lane any time I wanted to,” Key said.
Key and Williams’ outbursts helped ISU shoot 64.8% overall.
Since ISU has not had a COVID-19 stoppage during MVC play, it has the weekend off. The Sycamores will not resume play until it travels to Valparaiso on Feb. 26. As good as ISU has been playing? The mission now comes off the floor with a long layover.
“We’ve done such a good job with our [COVID-19] protocols. We have to stay careful, now more than ever as we’re getting closer to the end of the year,” Lansing said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.