The intro to February ushers in the postseason position jostling.
The first of the eight remaining regular-season fixtures pits Indiana State two hours south against Evansville on Wednesday.
The Sycamores (14-9, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference) are in pursuit of a fourth road theft against a program they’ve faced 183 times.
With the next two games at home, the Trees could potentially make up substantial ground when it matters.
In addition to the automatic bid to Big Dance up for grabs at Arch Madness, the top seed automatically qualifies for the National Invitation Tournament if it doesn’t hoist the MVC trophy.
The Sycamores haven’t been included in either field in nearly a decade. They had a pair of NIT first-round departures in 2014 and 2013, and one in the 2011 NCAA tourney.
The previous three trips have a common denominator. They came during the initial stint of the man who will be stationed on the other end of the hardwood marshaling the opposing squad Wednesday.
First-year Purple Aces coach David Ragland was an assistant with ISU during his first Division I stop from 2010-14.
The Evansville native has the antithesis of a stacked deck in Year One. His hiring date came nearly in June with the southwest Indiana program as the school first had to replace its athletic director.
The Aces (4-19, 0-12) are in a 10-game tailspin that commenced beginning with ISU’s blowout win, 91-63 on Dec. 29.
“We won in double overtime there last year,” ISU second-year coach Josh Schertz said. “I don’t think we are at a point, coming off five losses in a row, where we can overlook anybody and take anything for granted. We were kind of in the same boat that they are in, in terms of [we] really hit a rough patch and weren’t playing very well.”
Seniors Cooper Neese and Courvoisier McCauley are the primary sharpshooters for the Sycamores. Neese needs three more triples to reach the 200 threshold in his four years in Terre Haute.
McCauley has knocked down 66 this year for an average of three a game to pace the squad with 16.2 points a night. Despite missing eight of nine shots against Northern Iowa on Saturday, his streak of hitting at least one from deep each game is intact through 22 games with ISU.
“They are a really good team,” Ragland said. “Obviously, we played them early in the conference season. They put it to us pretty good. They are a team that can really get it going, they can shoot it and play at a really good pace getting up the floor and shooting a lot of 3s. They spread you out and run kind of an open offense.”
According to KenPom, ISU ranks No. 23 in the nation for quickest possession with an average of 15.8 seconds. Its 54.7% effective field-goal rate is 31st in the country, which emphasizes 3-pointers.
The Aces haven’t emerged with a win since Dec. 21 against Bellarmine, but have been within single digits in four of those.
“The thing that’s stood out to me that has been really impressive is how much they’ve improved,” Schertz said. “That’s really hard to do when you are not getting the results you want. You go back and watch our game with them from Dec. 29 and then you go and look at the game against Belmont and Valpo, kind of the way they are playing. I think they are shooting almost 40% from 3, the last five games, really have been productive offensively.”
“It’s difficult when you are not always getting the outcomes you want to continue to get better,” he added. “Credit to ‘Rags’ and his staff and the players there, and the character those guys have because they continue to get better. We will have a really tough test on the road.”
With 4:14 left, freshman Gabe Spinelli’s bucket cut it to eight points against first-place Belmont (16-7, 9-3), a week ago — a nine-point loss.
“You just have to do it,” Ragland said of staying consistent. “We’ve put together some stretches. I thought against Belmont, we put together some stretches for the majority of the game. I thought Valpo, once we got over that initial punch in the mouth, we responded. We played an even game [afterward]. It’s got to be a full 40 minutes, this time of the season. The guys know what to do. I feel like we are capable of doing what needs to be done.”
