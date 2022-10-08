There’s little doubt that the majority of the people who read this will see that Indiana State’s football team put an almighty scare into FCS No. 1 North Dakota State and will be impressed with the Sycamores’ grit in a 31-26 near-miss upset bid.
Just don’t count the Sycamores among those who are impressed.
ISU expected to win, even though few outside of their locker room believed the same. They played like it too, pushing NDSU to the limit before the Bison were able to run the clock out and breathe a sigh of relief.
“We expected to win. You can’t crown these guys or they’ll jump on you quick and run away. A few plays here and there didn’t go our way and we didn’t capitalize at the right times, but we fought. We don’t any moral victories, we want a W in the column and we didn’t get that,” ISU wide receiver Dante Hendrix said.
“We didn’t come here to come close. We came here to beat North Dakota State. It’s disappointing,” ISU quarterback Cade Chambers said.
Against the No. 1 team in the division, an upset bid has its roots in doing nearly everything well and the Sycamores came very close in this near-impossible task. ISU had no penalties or turnovers. After suffering red zone woes against Northern Iowa the previous contest, ISU scored three touchdowns in four visits against the Bison and had their highest point total ever against the Bison in 12 meetings.
Fueled by an offensive line that was much more physical up front, ISU had 340 yards of total offense, including big plays by running back Justin Dinka and Hendrix.
Dinka rushed for 156 yards and had an 82-yard touchdown run. Hendrix had seven catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
And the degree of difficulty outside of the opponent was made higher too when quarterback Gavin Screws couldn’t play due to a shoulder injury. Starting cornerback Johnathan Edwards also missed the game.
Sparks’ replacement, Chambers, was streaky, but he completed 12 of 26 passes for 162 yards with no interceptions.
If ISU has a regret? It’s rooted in the second half when NDSU (5-1, 3-0) turned the ball over twice and the Sycamores didn’t score off of either giveaway. NDSU was also more productive in the second half, gaining 393 of its 519 yards of total offense in the second half. The Bison were a combined 8-for-13 on third and fourth down after the break.
“We came here to win. We could have won and should have won. The offense did enough to give us a chance to win, but we didn’t do it on defense,” ISU defensive lineman Lucas Hunter said.
ISU (1-4, 0-2) served notice that it wasn’t going to be walked over when it forced NDSU to punt on its first two series. The Bison were driving on their third series, but Dominic Gonnella had the ball knocked out from behind by ISU’s Rylan Cole and ISU’s Bilhal Kone recovered in the end zone.
Chambers, whose first seven passes were complete, suddenly got hot, completing four passes in a row including a 14-yard touchdown to Hendrix to put ISU up 6-0 early in the second quarter.
NDSU booted a field goal with 5:34 left in the first half to cut ISU’s lead to 6-3, but then the Sycamores showed big-play capability. A spectacular 36-yard catch on the sideline by Hendrix set up a 1-yard touchdown plunge by Chambers. With 2:29 left in the first half, ISU had a 13-3 lead and all of the momentum.
“If the ball is in the air? I like my chances. I played with one who was pretty good, Desmond Howard [at Michigan], that when the ball was in the air, chances were, he’d catch it. I’m pretty certain when the ball is in the air No. 8 [Hendrix] is going to catch it,” Mallory said.
The last thing the Sycamores wanted to do was give up their mojo, but the Bison weren’t accommodating. Badly needing a score, NDSU went 66 yards in just four plays and 1 minute, 10 seconds of time. TaMerik Williams’ 2-yard touchdown plunge made it 13-10 with 1:19 left in the half. ISU’s own drive to end the first half went wrong as the Sycamores lost track of time management and let the clock run out near midfield.
“That was poor on my part. We bounced back and guys kept picking each other up,” Mallory said.
NDSU got the ball to start the second half and Williams was heard from again. His 16-yard breakaway run put the Bison on top 17-13 just 4 minutes, 32 seconds into the second half.
It was a short-lived advantage. On ISU’s first play from scrimmage, Dinka broke an 82-yard run through a gaping hole on the right side of the offensive line to make it 20-17 in ISU’s favor.
NDSU took the lead, for good as it turned out, via a 27-yard Williams run to make it 24-20, but the Bison weren’t done keeping ISU’s hopes alive.
After ISU punted, NDSU kick returner Braylon Henderson, caught out by a long-than-expected Harry Traum punt, tripped while back-pedaling to get the ball. The punt hit him and rolled towards the ISU end zone. Maddix Blackwell recovered the loose ball at the NDSU 11 and it appeared ISU had a massive break.
However, ISU’s offensive series went nowhere and Ryan O’Grady’s field goal was blocked.
Later, Williams fumbled the ball away on the second play of the fourth quarter and Geoffrey Brown recovered at the ISU 32, but the Sycamores didn’t do anything with that series either.
“We have to capitalize when we get turnovers, but we didn’t,” Mallory said.
When NDSU got the ball back, it embarked on a marathon 14-play, 70-yard series. Included was a 3rd-and-19 conversion by wide receiver Zach Mathis for 28 yards. NDSU converted another fourth down later in the series before Mathis broke ISU for good with a 10-yard touchdown reception on 3rd-and-goal.
ISU answered with a 1-yard Hendrix touchdown with 2 minutes left, but NDSU recovered the onside kick and killed the clock to survive ISU’s upset effort.
“These players never blinked. From Purdue to Montana to away at Northern Iowa to today? They never wanted it any other way. You find out what you need to get better at and what you’re pretty good at,” Mallory said.
ISU travels to Youngstown State next Saturday.
“I told the team, ‘Don’t you dare feel sorry for yourself.’ We don’t have time for that. You can feel bad, you can feel sick, but the best way to get that taste out of your mouth is to get back to work and focus on the next one,” Mallory said.
