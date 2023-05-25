William Staggs will get the chance to pole vault at college track and field's highest level — the NCAA championships.
The Indiana State pole vaulter secured a spot in next month's NCAA Outdoor National Championships on Wednesday night, leading the way for the Sycamores on a strong opening day at the NCAA East Preliminary Round in Jacksonville, Fla.
Staggs cleared an outdoor career-best 17 feet, 4.5 inches, advancing to the national championships as one of the top 12 finishers in the field. He became the second men’s pole vaulter in program history to advance to an NCAA National Championship, joining Tony Mescall (1996 Indoor).
Also making a statement on the opening day of competition for the Blue and White was JaVaughn Moore in the 100 meters. Competing in an extremely fast heat that featured four of the top seven times, Moore clocked a time of 10.07 seconds to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal in seventh
Four Sycamore throwers also took to the ring Wednesday, with Wyatt Puff posting the top result of the group in the shot put. Puff’s top mark of 59-6.25 placed him 21st in the event, while Brett Norton had a top mark of 57-11.25 to finish 33rd. Noah Bolt and Elias Foor also competed for the Trees in the discus, with Bolt placing 37th (192-7) and Foor coming 42nd (174-4).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.