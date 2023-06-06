After Texas Christian hammered third-seeded Arkansas by an average of 11.5 runs in two regional games, Indiana State (45-15) knew its Super Regional foe in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament.
ISU was basking in the result of its second regional plaque in program history.
As the higher seed, ISU was in line to host this weekend’s tourney, but just before 7 p.m. Monday, ISU Athletics, which hosted the Missouri Valley Conference Championships and NCAA Regional the past two weeks at Bob Warn Field, released a statement that it will be unable to host a Super Regional.
Thus, TCU will be the host team in a best-of-three game series against Indiana State at Fort Worth, Texas, beginning Friday.
The NCAA announced Tuesday morning that the Fort Worth Super Regional will begin with a 5 p.m. Eastern Time game Friday between ISU and TCU, televised on ESPNU. The series will continue on Saturday with a 6 p.m. Eastern Time game, also on ESPNU. If a third game is necessary for one team to get a clinching second victory, the series will continue on Sunday at a time to be determined.
Indiana State was the 14th seeded team overall in the 64-team tournament, a distinction that earned the Sycamores host-team status for last weekend's NCAA regional round. ISU won that four-team tourney, going 3-0 and clinching its advancement with an 11-8 win over Iowa on Sunday night.
One primary factor driving ISU's decision is the city of Terre Haute's and ISU's longtime role as host for the Indiana Special Olympics, scheduled to begin Friday and continue through June 11. ISU Athletics listed contributing factors for declining to host a Super Regional, such as hotel accommodations, and a small workforce, among others.
ISU and Terre Haute have been the host site for the Indiana Special Olympics for a half-century. Nearly 2,000 Special Olympians will compete, bringing their families and supporters to town, as well.
The NCAA Super Regional round pits two regional champs at a single site to play for a berth in the eight-team College World Series in Omaha, Neb., June 16-26. The Super Regionals begin this Friday and Saturday at eight sites around the country.
The ISU statement read:
"We’d like to take a moment to thank all of our fans, supporters, and the entire Terre Haute community for the amazing outpouring of support this past weekend at the Terre Haute Regional. Because of prior commitments, accommodations not available and the community preparing to welcome Indiana Special Olympics for the 51st year, we are unable to host the NCAA Super Regionals in the coming week.
"There are a variety of factors that come into play with the competition for resources and staff. With the potential for multiple large-scale events occurring in the area simultaneously and due to NCAA limitations on hotel distance from the field, there is a lack of hotel space to handle the accommodations required to house the visiting team, the support staff for the games, and the ESPN production crew that would be in attendance.
"Finally, the personnel to run the event is a factor we must consider. After hosting the Missouri Valley Tournament and the Terre Haute Regional in back-to-back weeks, keeping additional staff available that are not already working with Special Olympics has affected our potential workforce for another large-scale operation.
"We have a great relationship with Special Olympics coming to Terre Haute. We welcome them to our community this weekend and look forward to putting on another great event for them this year," the statement continued. "As such, our baseball team will be heading on the road this weekend for the Super Regionals. We look forward to you making the trip and cheering on the Sycamores as they continue postseason play on the #RoadToOmaha."
In addition to taking place on the ISU campus, the Indiana Special Olympics will also be conducted on the Rose-Hulman grounds.
ISU isn't the first NCAA program to pass on hosting a Super Regional. Fellow Missouri Valley Conference school Missouri State was the No. 8 overall seed nationally in 2015, but was unable to host its Super Regional best-of-three series with Arkansas because of a stadium scheduling conflict. The lower-seeded Razorbacks were upset regional winners, but wound up hosting Missouri State in the Super Regional. MSU shares its home stadium, Hammons Field, with the Springfield Cardinals, a Double-A farm club of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Tickets to this weekend's Fort Worth Super Regional will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday morning (go online to gofrogs.com/sports/2018/7/8/baseball-tickets.aspx). All-session and general-admission tickets are currently on sale to TCU season ticket holders. Cost for all-session tickets is set at $60 for reserved and $45 for general admission seats. Remaining all-session tickets will go on sale to the public on Wednesday morning. Single-game tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. each day of the Super Regional.
The host Horned Frogs (40-22) are headed to their eighth Super, while the Sycamores have never been to one. In 1986, under the tournament format prior to the 1999 expansion to 64 teams, Indiana State went straight to the College World Series featuring the final eight teams in the nation after winning the regional.
“I spent most of that on the bench,” ISU coach Mitch Hannahs, who played then, said. “I remember getting a free bat. That was a big deal. When you are there as a kid, I was a freshman, I was a backup. I didn’t play a ton that season. You really don’t realize, at that moment, as a young man, what you are really a part of. As time goes by you say that was a pretty big deal. I think these players are kind of in the same boat. I don’t think they truly realize the depth of all this.”
It’s TCU’s first appearance since 2017, after sweeping through the regional like the Sycamores. TCU has gone 61-42 in the NCAA tourney all time.
Senior outfielder Austin Davis hit the go-ahead homer for TCU to sweep the Razorbacks. In his past four outings, he’s 7-for-15 with 10 RBI. Four came in the ouster of the Southeastern Conference juggernaut Arkansas as part of 10 unanswered runs. The Horned Frogs enter the Super Regional on a nine-game winning streak and have won 17 of their last 19 games.
Fresh off five stolen bases, the Frogs’ season stolen-base total is at a program-best 139. It was the 20th time they have tallied double-digit runs this year.
TCU posted an errorless outing for the 28th time this campaign.
Freshman catcher Karson Bowen has a current streak of 11 games with a hit.
Junior designated hitter Kurtis Bryne hit two homers to up his postseason total to three.
A day earlier, junior second baseman Tre Richardson delivered a sublime showing going 5-for-6 with 11 RBI, a trio of homers, including a grand slam in the first, and three runs.
His 11 driven-in runs tied an NCAA postseason game record after weather delayed this game by a day.
The Sycamores are one of the final 16 teams alive in the country with the helping hand of sophomore Simon Gregersen. The righty pitcher logged a career-high 4.1 frames as the Game 4 starter against Evansville to clinch a Missouri Valley Conference tourney title in Terre Haute and fanned six batters.
Then, as the 14-seed in the NCAA tourney, the Des Moines Area Community College product helped his crew stave off the Hawkeyes with one hit surrendered, a homer, one earned run and another six strikeouts.
“We came in, we were fortunate enough to have a lot of old guys that definitely took [on] roles of great leadership,” Gregersen said. “We have a lot of older guys that get right behind you and tell you that you can do it. It was definitely our coaching staff for me. They drilled it into us really early that we have a chance to do something really special. We’re just doing everything we can to make it true.”
The righty had veteran pitchers like Connor Fenlong, Matt Jachec and Lane Miller to gain wisdom from.
The first time Gregersen recorded at least five strikeouts was May 20 against Missouri State. He’s done it twice since then, across 11.2 innings.
The pitching staff will be integral moving forward.
Seven of the top 16 seeded teams in the field didn't survive the regional round, indicating a semblance of parity in Division I baseball.
“As the year has gone there’s not that one team that you look at like some teams in the past, and say, ‘Boy, I wouldn’t want to play that team,’” Hannahs said.
“I think TCU is slowly becoming that team that nobody wants to play,” he added.
