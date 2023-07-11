A stellar 2023 season and college career for Indiana State pitcher Matt Jachec now includes being selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the 18th round of the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.
The Sycamore right-hander is the first ISU baseball player drafted since 2019. He was the 548th pick overall in this year's draft.
Jachec also becomes the 14th Indiana State baseball player drafted in the Mitch Hannahs coaching era. Jachec is also the 90th Sycamore to be taken in the MLB Draft since 1965.
He finished the 2023 season earning First Team All-Conference honors for the second consecutive season. Jachec wrapped up the year with a 7-4 record and a 4.05 earned-run average over 104.1 innings pitched, according to a news release from ISU sports information. Jachec posted a career-best 104:17 strikeout-to-walk ratio while allowing opponents to hit just .256 from the plate.
Jachec highlighted his year with a trio of complete games in the 2023 season starting March 10 striking out 10 in a complete-game 5-1 win at Memphis. He added his first collegiate shutout on April 7 with a 2-0 win over Illinois State. His final complete-game effort came at Bradley with a 6-1 victory May 5.
The Sycamore right-hander shined in the postseason against TCU at the 2023 NCAA Fort Worth Super Regional. Jachec battled through arguably one of the hottest lineups in the country and kept them at bay through eight innings while striking out seven against the Horned Frogs.
Through his Indiana State career, Jachec has been one of the top starters in program history, posting a 17-6 mark on the mound with a career 3.56 ERA. He’s added a career 199:32 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 220 career innings through four seasons with the Sycamores.
