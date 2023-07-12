Numerous undrafted pitchers have carved solid Major League Baseball careers. Danny Darwin, for example, pitched 21 big-league seasons with the Astros, Rangers and six other clubs in the 1970s, '80s and '90s.
Now Indiana State right-hander Connor Fenlong gets that chance.
Fenlong signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Royals following the conclusion of the 2023 MLB Draft on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from ISU sports information.
Fenlong was a four-time All-American selection following a standout 2023 campaign on the mound. The redshirt senior finished the Sycamores' stellar season with an 11-3 overall record and a 3.45 earned-run average over 114.2 innings. He also had a span of 30 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run through the month of May.
In his first full season as a starting pitcher, Fenlong led the Missouri Valley in innings pitched (114.2) and wins (11), while sitting second in ERA (3.45), second in opponent batting average (.222), and sixth in strikeouts (76). He went at least six innings in 11 of his final 12 starts of the season including at least eight innings on five separate occasions.
Fenlong led the NCAA and became the first pitcher in the MVC to post four complete game shutouts in the same season since 1983. The Gouverneur, N.Y. native blanked Illinois, Bradley, Murray State, and Belmont (MVC Tournament) as a part of a dominant stretch that helped the Sycamores post the fifth-lowest ERA in NCAA Division I (3.84).
Fenlong was named the 2023 MVC Pitcher of the Year and added ABCA/Rawlings All-Midwest Region First Team recognition. He was honored as a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball News and garnered Third Team All-American nods from D1Baseball, NCBWA, and ABCA/Rawlings.
Through his ISU career, Fenlong made 57 career appearances as both a starter and reliever with the Sycamores. He posted a 15-7 record on the mound and a 3.92 ERA while adding 11 career saves out of the bullpen. He posted a career 145:67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and allowed opponents to hit just .239 from the plate over three seasons in Terre Haute.
