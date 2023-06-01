Indiana State pitcher Connor Fenlong has been named to the Collegiate Baseball NCAA Division I All-American second team.
The publication announced the honor squad Thursday.
The players were chosen based on performances through the regular season and picked by the staff of Collegiate Baseball.
Fenlong, a senior right-hander from Wabash Valley Community College, recorded a 9-2 record this season for the Sycamores, who are the No. 1 seed and host team for the NCAA tournament regional at Bob Warn Field this weekend.
Fenlong carried a 3.24 earned-run average with 14 starts, striking out 62 batters and walking 27 in 100 innings of work. Fenlong also had four shutouts this season.
Among other players in this weekend's Terre Haute Regional field, Iowa redshirt sophomore Keaton Anthony was named a third-team Collegiate Baseball All-American.
Anthony earned third-team honors after hitting .389 (61 of 157) with 22 doubles, nine home runs, 38 RBIs and 51 runs scored during the regular season. His 22 doubles are second most in program history.
The Hawkeyes open NCAA regional play Friday, facing third-seeded North Carolina at 7 p.m. at Bob Warn Field.
