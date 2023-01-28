The weight's lifted for Indiana State.
The Sycamores came into Saturday’s matchup with Northern Iowa seeking their first win in three weeks.
This changed when ISU's bench mob was cued. Juniors Zach Hobbs and Xavier Bledson halted the late-season slump by nearly doubling the UNI’s reserves' points with 34 for a 79-71 Missouri Valley win Saturday afternoon in Hulman Center.
“The pressure’s off,” senior Cameron Henry said. “Everybody now, we’re going to get their best shot. I feel like every game. Because [with] that five-game losing streak they think we might be weak and that one game out of the six might be a fluke. Everybody’s going to go back to their questioning about us. To come in here and get a win over a great UNI team is huge.”
From the 10:59 mark to 9:12 there were three lead changes. There were nine of them before the final go-ahead bucket — a left-corner Hobbs' trey was set up by sophomore Julian Larry with 8:55 left and a 62-60 edge.
A fluid two-man combination of Henry and freshman Robbie Avila repeatedly paid dividends. A backdoor pass to Henry resulted in a flush with 7:38 remaining.
The best sequence of ball movement came when Henry, on the wing, found Avila in the middle and his swift touch pass to Bledson produced a snatch and layin.
“If you [are] ready, the point is like there [are] no skipping beats, it’s staying ready,” Bledson said. “Even though I hadn’t been playing, my guys still were telling me they believed in me. Games like that, when you’re ready.”
The Sycamores (14-9, 7-5) led by six twice from there, before showing they had the wherewithal to finish off the game in the final two minutes.
It was just the third win at home since Dec. 29. The Sycamores are tied with Murray State and Missouri State for sixth place, a half game behind Drake and Bradley.
"At this point I'd take a win anywhere," second-year ISU coach Josh Schertz said. "Home, road, neutral, playground it's bee a long time. The thing I give these guys credit [for] is they've been fighting so hard. They really have. There's been a lot of criticism. I said this a while back. 'We were probably not at good as everyone thought we were, we were 6-0, but not as bad as everyone thought we were, we lost five straight.' We had a chance to win a lot of those games."
Senior Cooper Neese, who had 14 points, and Henry sunk two free throws each before UNI cut it to two. That’s when Henry facilitated Bledson's and-one layin with 1:58 to go.
The Sycamores fended off UNI with 6 of 6 shots at the line in the final 20 seconds.
An early substitution from Schertz shifted the mood nearly instantaneously after the Panthers (12-10, 8-4) got out to an 11-7 advantage.
Bledson and Hobbs checked in with 14:01 left, along with two teammates.
Bledson stayed in the game until halftime in a significant turn of events. In the past four outings combined, including zero minutes against Bradley, he totaled 25 minutes.
It was another nod to contributions that are plausible from this deep rotation.
Against the Panthers, Bledson logged 31 minutes and was a spark plug that scored at all three levels and got teammates involved with his passing.
He dropped 20 points, 10 in each half, on 7-for-10 shooting and four assists.
“With Hobbs and [Bledson] coming off the bench and sticking shots, 20 points for him to just be ready for tonight and just know whenever your number gets called you gotta be ready,” Henry said. “[I’m] just [really] proud of my teammates.”
With three assists in the opening half, there were only five field goals that Bledson wasn’t a part of in the final 14 minutes of the half.
Hobbs was a marksman beyond the arc. He drilled his first four attempts and missed his fifth.
He hadn't dialed one up since Jan. 1 against Valparaiso, missing seven since then.
He finished with 19 minutes, his most action since Northern Illinois on Dec. 22.
His two late free throws iced the win. He had 14 points as one of five Sycamores in double figures.
The team went 11 for 26 from long range, which was the eighth time the Sycamores hit double-digit 3s, and first time since Dec. 29.
Henry was the lone starter to not get yanked early. He recorded a plethora of crucial plays on both ends.
He poured in 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to notch his sixth career double-double and third of the season. It was his first since the second league game against Southern Illinois and it came at an urgent time.
He added four assists.
Avila dropped 10 points on 3-for-5 shooting to go with three assists and two steals.
Half of those points came in the opening two and a half minutes from an early onus to attack. He got to the line twice with just a minute and a half gone.
The Sycamores will travel to Evansville on Wednesday.
“We come in Monday and we watch the film for the next game and talk it over, get our learning experiences out [of] the way,” Henry said. “Then we prepare for Evansville. We got the same process every game if we lose or win."
