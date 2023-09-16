Midway through the third quarter Saturday afternoon at Scheumann Stadium, Indiana State football was in a two-score game with Ball State.
The Sycamores thwarted Ball State on third down three out of six times in the first half. However, the Sycamores couldn’t cash in on golden chances.
“We had some big plays early on, [but] we sputtered,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said. “We got to keep the chains moving. When we get inside the red zone, instead of being fourth-and-manageable, we kick field goals and we missed them.”
The Cardinals ran away with a 45-7 victory to return the Blue Key Victory Bell to their Muncie campus.
ISU (0-3) had a five-play, 55-yard drive that fell flat with a 38-yard missed field goal by senior Stephen Ruiz.
With 6:55 left in the half, ISU junior linebacker Garrret Ollendieck ripped the ball away from Ball State freshman quarterback Kadin Semonza and ISU sophomore Maddix Blackwell, who led the team in tackles for a third straight week with 12, fell on it.
“We have to keep working hard, [because] eventually something is going to pay off,” Ollendieck said. “Eventually we are going to score points. [Someone] is going to capitalize on an opportunity where our defense comes up with a big play or the offense makes a big play and [scores].”
After driving to the Cardinals' 20-yard line, ISU had a chance to make hay.
Over the next minute, sophomore Tee Hodge went backward for a 1-yard loss. Then true freshman Elijah Owens misfired on two tosses and Ruiz missed another field goal — this one from 43 yards.
Owens, a native of Jacksonville, Ill., made his collegiate quarterbacking debut, throwing 9 of 21 for 157 yards and one pick. He took four sacks that hurt his rushing yardage, but his poise carrying the ball was reflected in 49 yards gained on 10 rushes.
He’s the third ISU slinger to see action this year. Sophomore starter Cade Chambers is still hurt.
Ball State (1-2) ran the ball on the next eight plays before junior defensive back Johnathan Edwards brought down wideout Nick Preely for a 3-yard catch to force fourth-and-goal from the 6.
The Cardinals converted the chip shot, a 23-yard field goal.
Senior Dakota Caton returned the ball 40 yards to set up a solid starting position at the 45. Then ISU went three-and-out.
The home squad nearly went up 13-0 when a 53-yard field goal hit the left upright as time expired.
The teams couldn’t move the sticks on their opening drives of the second half.
The Cardinals hit another gear with their ground attack. Junior back Cooper Marquez busted loose for a 31-yard gain with 8:08 left in the third quarter. Marquez finished with a game-high 177 yards rushing.
Outside the numbers, on the right, sophomore Rico Barfield picked up steam and flew over the pylon as Blackwell hit him for a touchdown from 24 yards.
After that, Owens set the table, with a 12-yard rush, for ISU’s only touchdown through three weeks.
He launched a deep pass to Caton, which hit him in stride at the 11 before he stepped into the end zone on a 49-yard connection with 5:55 left in the third frame.
At that point, BSU was getting its second wind on offense, which blew the top off of the tilt.
The Cardinals used 16 plays to go 75 yards during a sequence of 7:29 for a 24-7 early fourth-quarter lead.
The Sycamores had three miscues as the Cardinals scored four fourth-quarter TDs.
Senior Harry Van Dyne led the ISU receiver corps with 80 yards on three hauls. Caton finished with three grabs for 59 yards.
“I wouldn’t say this or that is not working. We just got to finish plays,” Caton said. “When we get down, drive that field and get close to the goal line, we have to execute.”
Owens had a decent first series with the Blue and White.
On his opening series with the Sycamores, he picked up 10 yards on a rush on the first third down he faced. He only needed 7 yards.
“He’s a great kid, he’s a playmaker, he comes to work every day wanting to learn, wanting to get batter,” Caton said. “He’s going to get better.”
The next play, he found Caton on the left sideline for a 10-yard hookup. He started 1 for 4.
“His calmness, his ability to run with the football, he made some good throws,” Mallory said. “I know [there are] some throws there he [wishes] he had back, but he’ll make those.”
ISU doesn’t play next weekend, then it travels to Murray State on Sept. 30 for its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.