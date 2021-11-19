Upon arrival at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center, there was a cloud over the Indiana State men’s basketball team as it embarked on its Myrtle Beach Invitational journey.
It was revealed that guard Xavier Bledson, along with ISU assistant coach Bryston Williams and special assistant James Schmeits, were quarantined in the ISU team hotel after a positive COVID-19 test. Bledson was quarantined as a close contact. The rest of the ISU team was not after all had been vaccinated.
It was a gut punch before a ball was tipped. Bledson had been a talisman in ISU’s first games, experienced in Josh Schertz’s offense as a facilitator in a way the rest of the Sycamores are not.
Old Dominion was also missing personnel as coach Jeff Jones missed the trip due to flu-like symptoms. But Jones doesn’t play and his Monarchs presented an athletic challenge for the under-sized Sycamores.
The ideal scenario for the Sycamores it was not, but ISU took command of the narrative, and surprised everyone with one of its most dominant wins in its Division I history.
The Sycamores blitzed the Monarchs to the tune of a 77-36 victory. The win gave ISU two consecutive 41-point margins of victory. At one point in the contest? ISU led by a hardly-believable 48-point margin.
ISU held Old Dominion (2-2) to 21.6% shooting.
Neese set the tone with a couple of early 3-point shots to get the ISU offense rolling, but it was evident early on that ISU was going to ride its defense. Despite its athleticism and ability to get to the basket, ISU took that away from the Monarchs, and ODU became very jump-shot dependent.
That wasn’t a good formula for the cold-shooting Monarchs. ODU came up empty on 12 of its first 15 possessions.
ISU’s offense wasn’t great either in that stretch, but if ODU thought ISU’s defense was good to start? The Monarchs were in for an unpleasant surprise. ISU cranked up the heat even more. The Monarchs began committing turnovers. One led to a transition dunk by Julian Larry, who started in Bledson’s place. The Larry power dunk lit a fire in the crowd and in the Sycamores’ defense.
ODU would score four points in the final 10 minutes of the first half. ISU played its spread offense expertly, often having all five Sycamores on the perimeter to create cutting action. With the Monarchs’ offense in vapor lock, ISU’s 19-0 run gave the Sycamores – betting line underdogs entering the game – an improbable 43-14 lead. It was 27-point halftime lead.
Hard to believe, but the Sycamores were even more dominant in the second half. ODU failed to score on its first 12 of 13 second-half possessions. The Sycamores began the second half with a 24-6 run. ISU’s lead peaked at 48 with 7:20 left in the contest.
The Monarchs were dreadful after the break. ODU was 5 of 23 from the field, 0-for-4 from 3-point range and 10 of 22 at the free throw line. ISU out-scored ODU 34-20 after the break … and likely could have had a lot more had the Sycamores not taken their foot off the gas.
ISU (3-1) will next play Oklahoma in the Invitational semifinal at 5 p.m. on Friday. The Sycamores last played the Sooners in ISU’s memorable 2001 NCAA Tournament victory.
