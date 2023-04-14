For a men's basketball team that lost three-fourths of its scorers to graduation, Indiana State doesn’t feel like it's losing ground.
ISU is coming off its best season in nine years, but the transfer portal and incoming recruiting class will support three of its top six in the rotation returning to Terre Haute.
The Sycamores added two pieces from the portal, one likely to start from Day 1, junior guard Isaiah Swope, and another that possibly could start or a key rotation piece, junior wing Aaron Gray.
“Isaiah is a guy that has two things that are really hard to counter,” coach Josh Schertz said. “He’s got great quickness and he’s an exceptional shooter. When you put those two things together, it’s a terrific starting point. On top of that, he’s a guy that can really play make. He’s got the ability to make his teammates better and get guys shots.”
Schertz saw firsthand in their matchup last year with Swope, how lethal he is from deep, and possesses the arsenal to create his looks at the rim and in the mid-range.
Schertz said he was interested in him the day he hit the portal. Swope and Gray came to campus. Gray like Swope, has played one year of Division I basketball after a year in Division II.
The Division II game naturally has become Schertz’s pipeline for players after he spent more than a decade coaching at that level.
Schertz said former sixth-year player Cameron Henry, who was at Lincoln Memorial in Tenn., for three years and two at ISU, and sophomore Robbie Avila sold Swope on this Wabash Valley spot.
Schertz had pull on the inside too.
Former Sycamores, Nick Hittle and Sam Mervis, Swope’s former Southern Indiana teammates, spoke from first-hand experience rubbing elbows with the ISU coach.
Mervis, a University High School product, was at ISU for two years and played 51 minutes in 15 games. Hittle went 104 minutes in 16 games in 2021-22.
“He had two guys that know the ins and outs of how we operate, how we do things and player development,” Schertz said.
Portal push
The portal is closed for entry on May 11 for undergraduates. Graduates looking to transfer and play have more time to enter. Players can commit to teams leading up to the season.
“We’ve still got three more to get, we are still looking to land three more players,” Schertz said. “We’ve got visits lined up.”
“We hope in the next few weeks to be done,” he added last Friday. “We’ve done a million Zooms.”
His timeline for filling out the roster is two to five weeks.
“The goal is to have a roster that is capable of competing for a championship,” he said.
Another five?
ISU graduated two frontcourt players in Cade McKnight, who was here for a year out and recruited from the portal and from Division II jump. Kailex Stephens, who was a key cog especially two years ago getting ISU in its lane, used up the last of his eligibility.
Avila, is the lone hybrid post player in the fold, he made the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team.
There’s another freshman in the wings to learn from him, similar to Avila being McKnight's understudy.
“I think if you look at the bigs, obviously [freshman Cameron] Manyawu is a big, we did lose him, [National Letter of Intent opt out], but I don’t think we necessarily have to sign a big,” Schertz said. “We got Robbie back who is as good of a big as there is in the Missouri Valley."
"We expect him to play a lot of minutes. We’ve got Derek Vorst out of Ohio, pretty heavily recruited," he added. "It came down to us, Northern Iowa and Wright State. Derek is 6-10, we have really high hopes for him. He can really shoot, he’s skilled. A 6-10, 235-pound post player.”
Schertz said pitching to transfers backing up Avila, who will likely play 30-32 minutes isn’t exactly an enticing proposition.
The team's playing style is another wrinkle likely pushing off transfers in this spot.
Last year, the team thrived and in crucial phases, like Arch Madness, with Henry, a wing playing in the post with a small ball lineup against Belmont in the quarterfinals.
Another six-year senior that played for Schertz at Lincoln Memorial, looks set to aim to be Henry's clone with his presence and athleticism. Xavier Bledson filled in for Henry as a starter late in the year when Henry had a facial fracture.
“Jabo's best minutes at Indiana State have been as a small ball five,” Schertz added. “He was guarding Payton Sparks against Ball State. We didn’t have Cade [McKnight] and Robbie.”
National Prep School Player of the Year Jaden Daughtry, 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, fits the mold too for small ball in his first year of college ball.
There are more players on the team with the length to support this tactic like Gray and junior Jayson Kent.
Three scholarships
Schertz said the area of need is athleticism, shooting and size on the perimeter.
The team has two forwards, four wings and four guards. There are five juniors, one senior, one sophomore and three freshmen.
Scheduling
ISU didn’t face a Power 5 opponent last year. Schertz said the goal is to get a game or two against teams of this ilk this year.
The Sycamores played Oklahoma and Purdue in Year 1.
“When I got here everyone wanted to play,” he said. “And now, nobody wants to play.”
The team is still in search of an Exempt Multi-Team Event, which is required by the Missouri Valley Conference Valley.
“Scheduling has become exponentially harder this season,” Schertz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.