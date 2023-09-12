Indiana State has been one of the least productive offenses in the country through two weeks in FCS college football.
The Sycamores (0-2) will face Ball State (0-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Muncie.
In this small sample size but a full portion of 2023, the Sycamores have been outscored 68-7 and their offense has not produced any points.
The Trees are bottom of the FCS through two weeks — statistics aptly paint this picture.
ISU is tied for last in the nation among 113 schools with The Citadel in points per game with 3.5, according to NCAA.com.
The Trees potentially faced back-to-back shutouts sans a moment of brilliance from the defensive unit.
On Friday against Indiana, a 41-7 loss, the lone Sycamore score of the game and first in two games came on a takeaway courtesy of a sophomore linebacker Blake Surface’s forced fumble, according to sophomore safety Maddix Blackwell.
The linebacker smacked one of the best players in Friday’s tilt, sophomore Jaylin Lucas, and Blackwell pounced on it and ran back a 75-yard return for a touchdown.
There’s a stark difference in scoring output in the foes left on ISU’s slate, No. 2 North Dakota with a blistering 45 points per game and Illinois State is scoring 37.5, tied for 15th. Southern Illinois is putting up 31.5 for 28th best scoring team and Youngstown State is at 29.5 and No. 33.
There are four additional teams ISU will face in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Western Illinois is No. 64 in scoring with 19.5, No. 73 South Dakota has 17 points and No. 88, Murray State is tied for 60 with 20.5. Northern Iowa is averaging 13 points.
Missouri State, South Dakota State and North Dakota State aren’t facing ISU in league play.
In contrast at the FBS level, Ball State is averaging 8.5 points in FBS, which is 128th of 132 schools.
ISU was successful on 2 of 11 third downs in Big Ten land. Sophomore quarterback Evan Olaes, who is the next man up after starter Cade Chambers sat out with an injury and quarterback Gavin Screws struggled in Week 1, moved the chains on third down against the Hoosiers by zipping a pass high in traffic to senior Harry Van Dyne for a 15-yard hookup.
“Harry made a great catch, went up and got it, fought for some extra yards,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
Olaes gained 3 yards on the ground on the other conversion on third-and-1.
For the season, the running total of third-down conversions is 6 of 25. That ranks 99th in FCS.
The squad from Terre Haute didn’t move the sticks until late in the first quarter with ISU trailing IU by three TDs.
The team is No. 105 in the nation with 24 first downs this year, 14 from its ground attack, followed by seven passing and three from penalties.
ISU is 111th in passing yards at 68.5 per game and is tied with UNI, Valparaiso and Idaho State with an FCS-high five interceptions.
On the ground, the Trees are 91st in running offense with an 86.5 average, this includes a 2.54 gain per rush.
Olaes leads the Sycamores with 79 yards on the ground from 21 attempts. The leading back is sophomore Korbin Allen with 10 carries for an efficient 53 yards and 5.3 average on bruising runs.
Junior Justin Dinka came in with preseason league accolades but hasn’t been fully healthy or gotten the rhythm to handle a full workload.
“I think Justin Dinka … there were a couple plays there where he made someone miss, and maybe [got] tripped up,” Mallory said. “He’s just a step away from breaking away. I thought Korbin Allen really did well. He [ran] hard, he did some good things, came out the other end. He’s impressed me the past two weeks, just the way he is running.”
