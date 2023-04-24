Before Ryan Conwell stepped into the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., Indiana State basketball coach Josh Schertz had his eyes on him.
“Coach Schertz has always believed in me,” Conwell, who played one year at the University of South Florida, said. “He was my first Division I offer coming out of high school. That kind of already showed me his belief in me when nobody else did.”
That played a role in Conwell finding a landing spot in Terre Haute from the transfer portal, which he announced on Twitter Friday.
He has three years of eligibility left.
The 6-foot-4 guard had a workout among the Top-100 high school recruits in June of 2021.
Conwell had one year of ball remaining at Pike High School in Indianapolis.
He and Schertz then quickly spoke on the phone, and within the week, the Indy native unofficially visited campus.
Schertz saw enough to be the first Division I school to offer Conwell a scholarship.
Conwell ultimately turned him down, as he made his way to South Florida to play for coach Brian Gregory, who was approaching his 19th college season spread across Dayton and Georgia Tech.
“I definitely loved Indiana State and what they had going but Coach Schertz, that was…he was just coming in,” he said. “I feel like it was just kind of a thing where USF just caught my eye. I took a visit down there. I didn’t think it was going to go too well, but I ended up loving it, and the vibe I was getting from them.”
After Year One with Gregory, the coach was let go. He went 79-107 at USF, across six years.
“I entered the portal due to the fact of a coaching change, which was the biggest thing,” Conwell said. “I came all the way from Indiana to South Florida because I had a great, strong relationship with the [USF] coaching staff.”
Unlike coming out of high school when Appalachian State and Murray State were finalists to snatch him, Conwell chose to be a Sycamore and make his way back to the Hoosier State, which is roughly a 14-hour drive north.
“This time coming around, when they called me again, once I entered the portal, I already knew that their love for me was genuine,” Conwell said.
While he said identifying with being family-oriented was partially a factor, going to a school that is 83 miles west of his old stomping ground is somewhat a leap of faith.
“I feel like I definitely have the skill level to play at any school [in] Indiana,” he said. “I feel like at the end of the day, wherever God wants me to be, is where I’m going to be.”
He described the transfer portal process as “stressful,” despite being courted by Schertz previously.
“The process was definitely not easy,” Conwell said. “The transfer portal is different than coming out of high school. The time difference is way shorter. One [college coach] said it’s like speed dating.”
The three-start recruit coming out of high school drew interest from DePaul, Virginia, Bradley, Richmond and Loyola Chicago in the portal.
“I feel like being able to come back home now is kind of just the perfect timing for me,” he said. “I feel like God just kind of…it’s kind of crazy how everything worked out. I came down here and now I’m going back. I feel like it’s all just a timing thing.”
Conwell, a lefty, averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 boards and 1.8 assists at USF as a part-time starter in the American Athletic Conference.
He’s drawn comparisons to a star in the National Basketball Association, who hails from the north suburbs of Chicago.
“In terms of people I kind of play like, throughout this year I was talking to the [graduate assistant] here, the guys I work out with all the time,” he said. “I play like Jalen Brunson a little bit for the New York Knicks. Kind of like his pace, his style. I’m probably bigger than him.”
Conwell is one of six guards on the team, juniors Julian Larry, Masen Miller, Southern Indiana transfer Isaiah Swope, senior Morehead State transfer Jake Wolfe and freshman Eli Shetlar.
ISU has one scholarship spot to fill.
"I feel like it helps us in a sense [because] when you are competing against other great guys, it makes [us] better," Conwell said. "I feel like definitely with the transfer portal it's new people coming in, people leaving, things like that. Nobody's spot is solidified. You got to work every single day to keep your position or work your way up."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.