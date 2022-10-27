There's more than enough time to come for the stress and expectation of college basketball season, so the Indiana State men's and women's basketball teams decided to play a bit on Thursday at Hulman Center.
That would be "play", as in, "to amuse oneself", not the dictionary direction listed as "to take part in a game for stakes."
It's easy to forget that this is college basketball and this is, on some level, supposed to be fun, so it was refreshing for the participants to let their hair down a bit during the Tipoff In The Forest event. And it appeared that the majority of the crowd got into the spirit of things too.
"It was fun. It was a good time. It was something different than just the same thing we do everyday," ISU women's basketball guard Anna McKendree said.
For fans who attended? There were bells and whistles to digest too. The new Hulman Center scoreboard and ribbon boards were fully operational, instantly modernizing the look in the facility.
There was a new hype video to go with the new scoreboard, the band played (even during scrimmage action), scholarships were given away, and coaches took part in a shooting contest.
If you were expecting serious, hardcore basketball? Um, no. For one, the exhibition games both teams have next week serve that purpose. For another? No one wants to risk an injury. And finally? It was a free event with a relaxed vibe.
"Maybe some wanted to see a more serious, but with a five-minute running clock and the scholarship money involved. [Fans] will see us plenty starting Tuesday, but for [the players] it was good to goof off, have a fun night and connect with the fans," ISU men's basketball coach Josh Schertz.
Not that there wasn't basketball news that came out of it. The ISU men had freshman guard Rob Martin back in action. He sat out six weeks with a hip injury, but was cleared to return on Monday and he participated in his first practice on Wednesday.
ISU was missing center Cade McKnight. He tweaked his ankle in ISU's secret scrimmage against Youngstown State last Sunday. His injury isn't serious and he is not expected to miss any regular season action.
"[Martin] is rusty and there's a road back when you miss six weeks, but when people see him play? His speed end-to-end makes him such a dynamic player," Schertz said. "Cade tweaked his ankle. It's a Grade 1 sprain. Right now, we're just operating with an abundance of caution."
On the women's side, Natalia Lalic and Adrian Folks both sat out. Women's coach Chad Killinger said Folks, who had knee surgery, might not be ready for the first game against Saint Louis on Nov. 7. Lalic tweaked her ankle and was held out as a precaution.
As for the "games"? University Village Apartments was giving away $100 in scholarships for every 3-point shot made. Both teams wanted to make as many 3-pointers as they could.
The women went first, but instead of a 3-point shootout breaking out, their competitive juices got the better of them.
Only two 3-pointers were made and — gasp! — shots were actually contested. Sommer Pitzer and Del'Janae Williams made the 3-pointers. Killinger saw the good side of a 10-minute exhibition were the team struggled to score.
"I wish he hadn't guarded each other so well. I was trying to get some people some scholarship money," Killinger said. "They're competitiveness showed. They're not backing off of each other."
As for the men? There was absolutely no pretense of defense. From the beginning it was a 3-point contest, a long 3-point shooting contest at that.
Xavier Bledson made three in a row from just inside the half-court line. His usual range? Not quite, but he got the crowd going.
"It's always good to go out and do things for the community. We had fun with each other and that's what today was about," Bledson said. "I said on my first one, I was pulling up from half-court, so that's what I did."
Schertz had laid down the ground rules ahead of time.
"We had three rules. One was that twos could only be a dunk, we wanted as many threes as possible and we wanted to make sure we didn't hurt anyone. We wanted to abide by that," Schertz said.
Both teams will get back to serious work in short order. The ISU men host Tusculum in a Tuesday exhibition while the ISU women will host Lincoln next Thursday.
But for one night? College kids could be just that.
"It wasn't an accurate representation of the teams, but it fulfilled what it was supposed to," Schertz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.