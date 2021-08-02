The first Indiana State men's basketball nonconference schedule under the watch of new coach Josh Schertz has some familiar opponents on it.
ISU will open the regular season with a road trip to Green Bay on Nov. 9. The Sycamores also played an early season game on the home floor of the Phoenix in the 2018-19 season, a 78-74 victory for the Sycamores.
ISU will then play at Purdue in a previously-announced game on Friday, Nov. 12.
ISU's home opener will take place on Sunday, Nov. 14 as the Sycamores host Division III Hanover at 1 p.m.
Four days later, ISU takes part in the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C. on the campus of Coastal Carolina. ISU opens against Old Dominion, a team it last played in 2017 when it took part in the Charleston Classic.
A game against either Oklahoma or East Carolina follows on Nov. 19 and then ISU finishes the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 21.
After Thanksgiving, ISU travels to Ball State for its annual game against the Cardinals on Nov. 27. ISU then hosts Miami of Ohio on Dec. 4. The Sycamores last played Miami in 2007.
On Dec. 13, ISU travels to an opponent better known as a football foe, North Dakota State. This is the delayed back end of a home-and-home series after the Bison visited Hulman Center in 2019.
ISU plays its next two games at home - against Oakland City on Dec. 20 and a buy game against Alabama A&M on Dec. 22.
ISU then plays a road game against another familiar opponent - Northern Illinois - on Dec. 22. The Sycamores last played a series against the Huskies in 2016, a single-season home-and-home arrangement.
The five true road games ISU will play is the most since the 2013-14 season.
ISU concludes its nonconference slate with a Dec. 29 home game against Coppin State.
The Missouri Valley Conference typically announces its schedule in late August or September.
