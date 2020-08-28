Indiana State men's basketball player Tobias Howard Jr. was arrested early Friday morning and was subject to two charges at his court hearing later on Friday.

Howard was arrested at 3:44 a.m. During his court hearing on Friday morning, Howard was charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangering a Person and Operating A Vehicle With Alcohol Concentration Equivalent to .15 or More. Both are misdemeanor charges.

Howard entered a not-guilty plea on both charges and was released from the Vigo County Jail at 1:20 p.m. on Friday afternoon. He was assigned an Oct. 19 trial date.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

He was arrested by the Indiana State University Police Department. A probable cause affidavit noting the details of Howard's arrest have not yet been obtained by the Tribune-Star at the time of this report.

ISU coach Greg Lansing texted the Tribune-Star the following statement:

"It's very disappointing and unacceptable. TJ is disappointed in himself. We hold our student-athletes to a very high [standard] at Indiana State and he made a mistake and failed to meet those standards," the text said.

Lansing said in a subsequent phone conversation on Friday that Howard is indefinitely suspended.

Howard is the first active member of the ISU basketball team to be arrested since 2014. There is nothing specific in the ISU Student Athlete Handbook about the penalty for an arrest. It is usually handled at the discretion of the coach.

Howard, who is from Lithonia, Georgia, has not played a game for Indiana State. He is a transfer from Towson. He last played during the 2018-19 season.