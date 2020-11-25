Indiana State's current COVID-19 men's basketball quarantine has caused the Sycamores' schedule to be altered again.
Indiana State will open its season on Dec. 8 at Hulman Center against the University of Indianapolis.
According to an athletic department release, the move from a Sunday to Tuesday opener will give the Sycamores two additional days of practice.
In addition, ISU's matchup with Southeast Missouri State on December 22 will now tip at 1 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. to allow more travel time for the Redhawks before the holiday break.
