ISU men's basketball headed back to Dayton

Dayton is becoming Indiana State’s home away from home for men’s basketball.
ISU made two trips to the Ohio city in 2019 for road games against Dayton and Wright State, respectively. Both were thrillers.
ISU will return to Dayton in December as the Sycamores and Flyers agreed to a buy game to be played at UD Arena on Dec. 2.
“It was a great venue. It’s packed, it’s sold out and always has been,” ISU coach Greg Lansing said in a university-recorded video.
ISU opened the 2019-20 season at Dayton. Against the backdrop of a sellout, and against Dayton’s excellent power forward Obi Toppin, the Sycamores fought tooth-and-nail with the Flyers.
The game came down to a final ISU possession. Jordan Barnes missed a 3-point attempt in the final seconds that would have tied the game. ISU fell 86-81, but the near-upset was an early sign that the Sycamores would have a successful season. ISU would finish 18-12.
Dayton would go on to finish 29-2 and would have had a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament had it been played. ISU was the only team to come within five points of the Flyers on their home floor.
ISU always has a goal to play high-profile opponents that are as close to Terre Haute as possible.
ISU has already announced a Nov. 13 game at Purdue. ISU did not announce the payouts it would get from the one-and-done games against the Boilermakers and Flyers, but with serious belt-tightening going on at all levels of athletics? The money ISU is making is vital.
“It will greatly benefit our program financially,” Lansing said. “The only way you’re going to get to play Power Five teams is to go there and get bought. It’s very important to get these opportunities. We’re very fortunate we got two. Everybody is looking for buy games and the [payout] money is decreasing.”
ISU also announced its first two home games. The Sycamores will host Ball State on Dec. 19 and Southeast Missouri State on Dec. 22.
The Ball State game was originally supposed to be played in Muncie, but the contract was re-worked and the game will be in Terre Haute. The Sycamores and Cardinals played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse last year in a game that was an ISU “home” game by contract, but couldn’t be played at Hulman Center with renovations going on.
ISU will open its season at North Dakota State on Nov. 10.
