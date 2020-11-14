Indiana State men's basketball coach Greg Lansing told the Tribune-Star on Saturday that there have been no further positive COVID-19 tests after a positive test on Wednesday paused all team activities.
Apart from the two individuals quarantined, ISU hopes to re-start activity as soon as possible.
NCAA guidelines have suggested, though not required, teams that had a positive test to quarantine for 14 days if the positive test occurs among a Tier 1 individual — a player, coach, manager or athletic trainer. ISU's test occurred on Wednesday, two weeks to the day before ISU's scheduled opening game against East Carolina at the Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla.
"When a Tier 1 individual tests positive, it is suggested that all other Tier 1 individuals quarantine as soon as the results are known for a period of 14 days, with contact tracing beginning immediately to determine who was subject to a high-risk exposure," the NCAA guideline says.
On Wednesday, Lansing clarified how ISU is interpreting the NCAA guidelines. He noted that the player who tested positive and their roommate will be required to go through the 14-day quarantine. That means ISU will likely be two players down on Nov. 25 as neither player will be allowed to practice during their quarantine period.
The rest of the team has been paused until contact tracing determined how many other ISU personnel have been exposed.
ISU had no further positive tests at this time, so the rest of the team should be able to resume shortly.
