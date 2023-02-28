Indiana State won its second straight Missouri Valley Conference Men's Indoor Track and Field Championship on Monday afternoon, capping off a strong showing at Gately Park in Chicago.
The championship was Indiana State's sixth men's indoor championship, all of which have come since 2011. The conference title also marked the ISU track and field program's 42nd cumulative for the men's and women's teams since 1988.
The Indiana State women finished third behind champion Illinois State and runner-up Murray State.
In addition to the team title, JaVaughn Moore also punched his ticket to the NCAA Indoor National Championship in the 60-meter dash. Indiana State picked up multiple specialty awards at the meet, with Angela Martin earning MVC Coach of the Year honors, Moore picking up MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete honors, Ryann Porter winning MVC Female Athlete of the Meet and Porter and William Staggs both earning Elite 17, which goes to the student-athletes who have the highest GPA and event finishes at the meet.
Moore led a sweep of the men's 60 meters podium for the Sycamores, with his time of 6.56 seconds shattering the school, championship and facility record while also qualifying him for the NCAA Indoor National Championships. Terrance O'Bannon was right behind him in second at 6.65, the second-best time in program history, while Noah Malone rounded out the podium sweep in third at 6.76. Isiah Thomas also scored in the event for Indiana State, finishing eighth with a time of 6.88.
The championships came down to the final event of the meet, the men's 4x400m relay. With half of Indiana State's top relay team unavailable, Quincy Armstrong, Cameron Stevens, Wyatt Wyman and Napoleon Hernandez got the job done for the Sycamores with a time of 3:18.91 to place fourth. Indiana State's women's 4x400m relay team also placed fourth, with Alysha Bradford, Maria Biskopstoe, Sierra Long and Iyanla Hunter running a season-best time of 3:49.56.
For the women, Ryann Porter continued her triple jump dominance by winning her second straight MVC indoor crown with a top mark of 12.59m (41-03.75).
Monday's ISU conference champions — JaVaughn Moore – 60 meters (6.56, school, facility and MVC Championship record and NCAA Indoor Championship qualifying time); Zoe Sullivan – 60 meter hurdles (8.33, second in program history); Ryann Porter – triple jump (12.59m/41-03.75).
Monday's ISU All-Conference — Terrance O'Bannon – 60 meters (second, 6.65); Ryann Porter – 60 meter hurdles (second, 8.52); Wyatt Wyman – 800 meters (second, 1:55.74); Kevin Krutsch – high jump (second, 2.12m/6-11.50); Eva Grace Quinlan – high jump (second, 1.72m/5-07.75); Wyatt Puff – shot put (second, 17.89m/58-08.50); Noah Malone – 60 meters (third, 6.76), 200m (third, 21.62); Trevor Thompson – high jump (third, 2.07m/6-09.50); Brett Norton – shot put (third, 17.85m/58-06.75).
Monday's ISU scorers — Jackson Krieg – men's mile (fourth, 4:14.75); Quincy Armstrong, Cameron Stevens, Wyatt Wyman, Napoleon Hernandez – 4x400m relay (fourth, 3:18.91); Alysha Bradford, Maria Biskopstoe, Sierra Long, Iyanla Hunter – 4x400m relay (fourth, 3:49.56); Emmanuel Odubanjo – triple jump (fourth, 14.42m/47-03.74); Brittney Walker – triple jump (fourth, 11.99m/39-04.00); Hannah Redllin – shot put (fourth, 14.80m/48-06.75); Quincy Armstrong – 60m hurdles (fifth, 8.16); Ethan Breen – men's mile (fifth, 4:15.27); Riley Tuerff – 60m hurdles (fifth, 8.71); Ali Ilupeju – triple jump (fifth, 14.20m/46-07.25); JaVaughn Moore – 200m (sixth, 1:10.73); Cameron Stevens – 400m (sixth, 48.68); Napoleon Hernandez – 800m (sixth, 1:57.39); Daryl Black – 60m hurdles (sixth, 8.29); Elias Foor – shot put (sixth, 17.00m/55-09.25); Kelsey Bowlds – high jump (seventh, 1.64m/5-04.50); Isiah Thomas – 60m (eighth, 6.88)
Sunday's ISU conference champions — William Staggs – pole vault (5.41m/17-09.00, school record); Brett Norton – weight throw (20.55m/67-07.25, fourth in program history).
Sunday's ISU All-Conference — Selene Weaver – pole vault (second, 3.95m/12-11.50); Claire Pittman – long jump (third, 5.77m/18-11.25).
Sunday 's ISU scorers — Cael Light, Quincy Armstrong, Jocqael Thorpe, Ethan Breen – distance medley relay (fourth, 10:10.26); Landis Brandon – pole vault (fourth, 3.95m/12-11.50); Noah Bolt – weight throw (fourth, 19.63m/64-05.00); Eva Grace Quinlan – pentathlon (fourth, 3375); Daniel O'Laughlin – pole vault (fifth, 4.60m/15-01.00); Mitch Conard – long jump (fifth, 7.07m/23-02.50); Brittney Walker – long jump (fifth, 5.71m/18-08.75); Frankie Young III – long jump (sixth, 7.03m/23-00.75); Niesha Anderson – weight throw (sixth, 18.56m/60-10.75); Erica Barker – 5000m (seventh, 17:01.48); Cassidy Bagby, Iyanla Hunter, Maria Biskopstoe, Sara Skaff – distance medley relay (seventh, 12:14.12); Ryann Porter – long jump (seventh, 5.58m/18-03.75); Ryan Golliher – weight throw (seventh, 18.83m/61-09.50); Kamille Gaskin-Griffith – pentathlon (seventh, 3235); Brooklyn Giertz – pole vault (eighth, 3.85m/12-07.50); Faith Frye – long jump (eighth, 5.57m/18-03.25); Elias Foor – weight throw (eighth, 18.77m/61-07.00)
Team Scores
Men — Indiana State 153, Illinois State 149, Northern Iowa 123, Southern Illinois 82, Bradley 72, Drake 47, Belmont 17, Valparaiso 17, UIC 5.
Women — Illinois State 130, Murray State 108, Indiana State 99, Bradley 84, Southern Illinois 57, Belmont 55, Northern Iowa 55, Missouri State 45, Drake 27, UIC 3.
Next — JaVaughn Moore's season will continue at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field National Championships March 10-11 in Albuquerque, N.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.