Evansville has talented players the Indiana State Sycamores must contend with Thursday night, including top-scoring 6-foot-6 guard Kenny Strawbridge and 6-10 forward Yacine Toumi.
Several Sycamores are capable of big scoring and rebounding performances, too, led by double-digit-scoring veterans Courvoisier McCauley, Cameron Henry and Cooper Neese.
ISU is the 27th highest-scoring in NCAA Division I men's basketball this season.
None of that will matter for Indiana State in Thursday's 8 p.m. game in Hulman Center against Missouri Valley Conference rival Evansville, if the Sycamores play as listlessly as they did in their last outing.
They stumbled into their Christmas break with a 67-57 home loss to Northern Illinois one week ago. NIU had won just three games all season but controlled its game with ISU. The defeat was the Sycamores' third straight after hard-fought road losses at Southern Indiana and Duquesne.
Thus, Thursday's outcome won't be about Xs and Os. It'll be about team spirit, ISU coach Josh Schertz believes.
"We'll see when the lights come on [Thursday] night at 8 o'clock, are we competing together? Are we playing connected offensively? Are we playing connected defensively? Are we playing for one another? What's our bench energy like? Are guys enjoying each other's success?" Schertz said before Wednesday's practice in Hulman Center. "All those kind of esoteric things drive winning."
Despite the slide, ISU remains tied for first-place in the early MVC standings with a 2-0 conference record and a 9-4 mark overall. Evansville is 0-2 in the MVC and 4-9 overall, including an 80-53 loss to Southern Illinois, a team ISU beat 74-71. Still, first-year coach Dave Ragland's Purple Aces have won two of their last three games.
"They're trending in the right direction," Schertz said.
ISU could blame its Northern Illinois loss on the Sycamores' season-low 35% shooting from the field that night. Or a career-high, 32-point scoring night by NIU Keshawn Williams.
Instead, the lack of a full 40-minute focus was the greater culprit, Neese said after that loss. It'll be needed against Evansville on Thursday and in all 18 of ISU's remaining regular-season MVC games.
"The biggest thing for us is just being ready to go from the beginning in every single game," Neese said.
