A trip to a tournament in Florida provided the Indiana State Sycamores their first significant dose of adversity early in the 2022-23 men's college basketball season.
Then a day later, the Sycamores proved they could recover from defeat.
Their sense of resiliency and focus will be on display back in Terre Haute on Sunday.
ISU took a spotless 4-0 record into the second round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, a three-games-in-three-days event in Hertz Arena at Estero, Fla., last week. Then things got rockier.
After opening the season with high-scoring victories over Wisconsin-Green Bay, Ball State and North Dakota State, and then a tight win over East Carolina in the Showcase's first round on Monday, the Sycamores absorbed a 63-61 loss to Missouri-Kansas City on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the Sycamores bounced back with an 85-81 victory over Drexel to take third place in the Showcase and raise their record to 5-1.
ISU was averaging 85 points per game before Tuesday's low-scoring loss to Missouri-Kansas City. The Sycamores hit just 37 percent of their shots that game, also a season-low. ISU's bench also got whistled for a technical foul, the team's fourth in a three-game span.
Things returned to normalcy, generally, against Drexel. ISU got its 85 points by shooting 52% from the field and hitting 11 of 21 shots from 3-point range. They committed only 11 turnovers. Guards Cameron Henry and Xavier Bledson scored 22 points each. Henry also had six assists, while the team had 14.
The Florida trip precedes the Sycamores' 1 p.m. Sunday game in Hulman Center against Trinity Christian, a NAIA opponent, and then their Missouri Valley Conference opener at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. Drake in Hulman Center.
Sycamore Coach Josh Schertz noted the impact of a loss after Tuesday's game.
"You know with a season there's going to be bumps in the road," Schertz said after the Missouri-Kansas City loss. "It's not going to be linear. It's not going be win after win when you want it to be. And you're not going to play well every single night. This is our first bump in the road, and we'll see.
"All good teams, teams that compete for championships, good teams, they're able to overcome adversity and they're able to respond appropriately when things don't go their way," Schertz added, in comments relayed by ISU sports information.
ISU continues to rely on its full roster, with every Sycamore averaging 5 minutes of playing time or more, so far. Courvoisier McCauley, a 6-5 guard, and Cooper Neese, a 6-4 guard, have been the steadiest scorers, though Henry and Bledson took that mantle in Wednesday's win. McCauley and 6-4 guard Trenton Gibson have ISU in rebounds.
Complacency led to the Sycamores' loss to Missouri-Kansas City, an attitude Henry doesn't want repeated. "I think we overlooked [Kansas City], and that's one thing we can't do," Henry said Wednesday night. "If we want to have a great season, we can't overlook any opponent."
In Sunday's upcoming game, Trinity Christian coach Jason Hawkins understands what his Trolls are up against with ISU. The Trolls are off to a 3-2 start, but as a NAIA Division II team from Palos Heights, Ill., the Trolls will be playing a level up Sunday against the Sycamores who "play hard defensively and offensively, they share the ball," as Hawkins put it.
"It's definitely a challenge. They're got a great start," Hawkins added by phone Wednesday afternoon. "We're looking forward to playing the Sycamores and going to the home of Larry Bird."
Hawkins knows Indiana basketball. He grew up in Gary, played for Bishop Noll High School and then at Valparaiso, where he was coached by Valpo icon Homer Drew for three seasons and Scott Drew for the final year. When Scott Drew left Valparaiso to coach at Baylor, Homer Drew came out of retirement to return to Valpo and gave Hawkins a call.
"He said, 'Hey, do you want to coach?' And I said, 'Yeah,'" Hawkins recalled. Afterward, Hawkins became a head coach at a Crown Point prep academy and then at the college level at Indiana University-Northwest, Calumet College of St. Joseph, before taking over at Trinity Christian in 2018.
He'll deploy a young starting lineup of freshmen and sophomores against ISU. Like the Sycamores, the Trolls can score. They're averaging 87.8 points per game, and shoot 50.3% from the field. Four players carry double-figure scoring averages — 5-11 guard John Cison 21.8, 6-1 guard Saeer Miller 19.0, 6-7 forward Michael Wright Jr. 16.3 and 6-6 forward Brady Loerop 14.4.
"It'll be a good experience for our guys, and we just want to be competitive and play hard, and it'll let us know where we are as a team," Hawkins said of the matchup with the Sycamores.
