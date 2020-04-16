Indiana State’s men’s basketball team was much improved in 2020. It finished 18-12 and third in the Missouri Valley Conference.
However, one thing ISU lacked was depth. It hopes it has solved that issue for the 2021 season. It also hopes it found a one-year replacement for departed senior point guard Jordan Barnes.
Late Wednesday, ISU received its Letters Of Intent from all three of its committed players. Two graduate transfers and one junior college transfer.
Tobias Howard Jr. is from Atlanta, but transferred to ISU as a Division I graduate transfer from Towson. ISU hopes he fills Barnes’ role.
JUCO transfer center Ndongo Ndaw and North Carolina Central transfer Randy Miller Jr. are ISU’s other additions. They add depth, and in Miller’s case, another scorer.
Howard, a point guard, didn’t play for Towson in 2019-20, but averaged 10.2 points and 2.5 assists for the Tigers in 2019.
“He’s a proven quantity. He scored in a good league against good basketball teams. It was a big step for us to get a high quality point guard like that,” Lansing said.
Miller, from Baltimore, provides an infusion of scoring at the shooting guard spot. Miller averaged 13.3 points on NCC’s 2019 NCAA Tournament team. He was ahead of that pace in 2019-20 when his season ended due to a stress fracture.
“[Assistant coach] Kareem Richardson recruited him previously and has a strong relationship with his father,” Lansing said. “Randy is a bucket getter. He’s scored in big games and played in the NCAA Tournament. He’ll fit right in. He and Tobias are both tough dudes.”
Ndaw, who lived in a Baltimore suburb and who played high school basketball in the Washington D.C. Maryland suburbs, is a 6-9 center who will provide depth behind Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia.
With Bronson Kessinger having graduated, ISU needed a big man. Ndaw comes to ISU from Butler Community College in Kansas
“He has a very infectious personality, but he has physical tools you can teach and he’s a worker. We’ve got a rim protector who can run both floors. I liken him to Myles Walker from our tournament team,” Lansing said.
All three of the players signed by ISU’s men’s basketball team have a connection to the Baltimore area.
Also joining the scholarship trio is guard Sam Mervis from University School in Carmel, but he is a walk-on, and Lansing can’t comment on him until he enrolls.
