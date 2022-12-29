The Sycamores got their groove back Thursday night.
Indiana State pushed the pace of the game and soundly beat Missouri Valley Conference rival Evansville 91-63 in men’s basketball inside Hulman Center.
It purged the memory of the Sycamores’ last outing, a 67-57 loss to Northern Illinois on Dec. 22, and ended their three-game losing streak. The win also kept ISU atop the MVC standings at 3-0 to go with a 10-4 overall record.
And, the performance also served as an eye-opening emergence for ISU sophomore guard Julian Larry, who scored 21 points in 22 minutes in his first start of the season. Running the point guard spot, Larry had no turnovers and didn’t miss a shot. He left the game with 10 minutes, 30 seconds left to solid applause from the 3,453 fans.
“We went with [Larry] to give us more of a defensive presence in that [starting group],” ISU coach Josh Schertz said. “And who knew he was going to turn into Steph Curry?”
Larry downplayed his individual effort. “Honestly, it’s just doing what’s best for the team, whatever they need me to do, and tonight it was starting,” Larry said.
Teammate Cooper Neese was more praising. “This man’s in the gym morning, afternoon and evening,” Neese said of Larry’s work ethic. “I called this with a couple other people that he’d be our biggest, most improved player, and tonight he shined.”
Grad student Courvoisier McCauley and senior Cooper Neese added 13 points each and Jayson Kent had 10 for ISU.
Evansville (4-10, 0-3) got 21 points from guard Kenny Strawbridge.
The Sycamores shot 48% from the field, 40% from 3-point range and sank 20 of 22 free throws. They led by as many as 34 points.
“This was huge, especially in conference [play],” Neese said of the outcome.
Fears of a repeat of last week’s uninspired, losing performance against Northern Illinois appeared vanished early. The Sycamores hit their first five shots, including an opening 3-pointer by Neese and a brisk driving, left-handed layup by Larry. ISU led 13-0 before Evansville finally got Marvin Coleman’s basket.
Evansville made the mistake of fouling Neese outside the arc, and he hit all three free throws for a 16-2 ISU lead.
Larry had nine points, two assists and a steal in his first 7 minutes of action, helping the Sycamores build a 22-8 lead by the 11 minute, 15 second mark of the first half.
As ISU’s shooting accuracy cooled, Evansville gradually rallied. Purple Aces season-leading scorer Kenny Strawbridge scored six points in a 10-8 run, leaving the visitors within 28-18 with 4:16 left in the first half.
Evansville got no closer than 10 before the break, though. A problem that has cost the Sycamores this season, technical fouls, wound up costing the Purple Aces. Their bench drew a technical, and ISU responded with two free throws by Neese and then two more by Cade McKnight on the Sycamores’ ensuing possession for a 34-20 edge.
After an Evansville bucket, ISU used the half’s final minute to get two more Larry free throws and a Zach Hobbs 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Sycamores led 39-22 at the break.
The Sycamores squashed any Aces hopes of a comeback with a 26-9 run to open the second half as ISU went up 65-31. The stretch included 3s from McCauley (two), Larry (two) and Kent.
With the game out of reach late and the Sycamores carrying a 30-point lead, ISU absorbed its 10th technical foul of the season, this one whistled on junior guard Xavier Bledson. Schertz called it a “flopping” technical, but emphasized an effort has been made to cut the number of technicals. “It’s been addressed and it’s been consequenced,” he said.
Now, ISU goes north to Valparaiso on New Year’s Day, Sunday. In the meantime, Thursday’s game “was a big step forward,” Schertz said.
EVANSVILLE (63) — Toumi 2-5 3-6 7, Kalle 1-4 1-2 3, Bobe 1-3 0-0 3, Coleman 5-15 3-4 14, Strawbridge 8-19 5-8 21, Spinelli 5-9 0-0 10, Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Phillips 1-1 0-0 3, Moncrief 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 FG, 12-20 FT, 63 TP.
INDIANA STATE (91) — Avila 2-4 0-0 4, Larry 8-8 2-2 21, Neese 3-4 1-2 13, Henry 1-5 0-0 2, McCauley 5-12 0-0 13, Stephens 2-5 0-0 4, Kent 2-5 4-4 10, Gibson 2-4 2-2 7, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3, McKnight 1-5 5-6 7, Bledson 0-3 1-2 1, Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Miller 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 29-60 FG, 20-22 FT, 91 TP.
Halftime score — ISU 39-22. 3-point shooting — UE 3-13 (Toumi 0-1, Bobe 1-3, Coleman 1-4, Strawbridge 0-1, Smith 0-3, Phillips 1-1), ISU 13-32 (Larry 3-3, Neese 1-2, Henry 0-2, McCauley 3-9, Kent 2-5, Gibson 1-3, Hobbs 1-3, McKnight 0-1, Bledson 0-2, Miller 2-2). Total fouls — UE 17, ISU 17. Fouled out — None. Turnovers — UE 16 (Toumi 5), ISU 7 (McCauley 2). Rebounds — UE 43 (Coleman 10), ISU 32 (McCauley 6, Gibson 6). Assists — UE 5 (Coleman 2), ISU 19 (Larry 4, Henry 4, Martin 3). Steals — UE 4, ISU 6 (Larry 2). Blocks — UE 4, ISU 2. A — 3,453.
Next — UE (4-10 overall, 0-3 MVC) plays host to Murray State on Sunday. ISU (10-4, 3-0) plays at 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Valparaiso.
