The NCAA released its first set of NET men’s basketball rankings on Monday and Indiana State found itself inside the top 100.
ISU was ranked 85th in the rankings, which the NCAA uses to assist selection of teams into the NCAA Tournament field.
ISU (5-4) was the second-highest Missouri Valley Conference team rated behind No. 28 Northern Iowa. The Panthers and Sycamores are the only MVC teams ranked in the top 100.
ISU’s ranking is high thanks to the fact that it played three teams in the top 20 of the NET — No. 8 Louisville, No. 10 Dayton and No. 20 Duquesne. ISU has also only played two Division home games and the NET ranking is weighted in favor of teams that play on the road.
ISU was defeated 91-62 at Louisville, but the Sycamores had chances to beat both Dayton (86-81) and Duquesne (74-71). The Flyers have lost just once and the Dukes — whom ISU played in the Junkanoo Jam in Bimini — are still unbeaten.
ISU next hosts Tennessee State at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
In other basketball news:
• Postponements — Rose-Hulman’s men’s basketball game with Wabash College, scheduled for Monday night, was postponed to 7:30 p.m. tonight due to the snowfall in the Terre Haute.
North Central’s girls game at Clay City was rescheduled for Jan. 7.
• Indiana girls poll — Linton is ranked No. 5 in the Class 2A Indiana girls basketball poll released on Monday. The Miners are the only area team in the rankings.
Indiana girls polls
The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association Top 10 basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Lawrence North (3) 14-0 88 2
2. Northwestern (5) 11-0 85 1
3. Crown Point (1) 13-0 79 3
4. Fishers 12-0 63 5
5. Homestead 8-1 54 4
6. Hamilton Southeastern 10-1 48 6
7. Penn 11-0 42 7
8. Center Grove 9-1 41 8
9. Noblesville 9-3 13 NR
(tie) Jeffersonville 10-2 13 9
Others receiving votes: Northridge, West Lafayette Harrison, Brownsburg, Mt Vernon Fortville, Fort Wayne South, Martinsville.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Benton Central (7) 10-1 114 3
2. Winchester (2) 9-0 98 4
3. Salem (1) 8-1 79 1
4. Evansville Memorial 6-1 68 5
5. Silver Creek 9-1 64 T6
6. Gibson Southern 8-2 58 2
7. Danville 8-1 51 8
8. Greensburg 9-1 31 9
9. Norwell 7-3 27 T6
10. Brownstown 8-1 18 NR
Others receiving votes: Northwood, Heritage Christian, Vincennes Lincoln, Angola, Hamilton Heights, Mishawaka Marian, North Harrison, Fort Wayne Concordia, Brown County, Knox, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Triton Central (9) 11-0 106 1
2. University (1) 11-0 91 2
3. Vincennes Rivet 8-1 79 3
4. Shenandoah 10-0 66 4
5. Linton-Stockton 9-2 54 5
6. S. Knox 9-2 32 7
7. Crawford Co. 10-3 28 9
8. N. Judson 8-2 25 8
9. Westville 11-1 22 6
10. Monroe Central 5-3 12 10
(tie) Lapel 8-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Pekin, Clinton Prairie, Lafayette Central Catholic, Forest Park, Union County, Rensselaer Central, Providence, Bremen, South Central Union Mills.
Class A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Loogootee (8) 8-1 102 1
2. Trinity Lutheran 9-1 91 4
3. Jac-Cen-Del 9-1 83 3
4. Tecumseh 7-2 80 5
5. Oregon-Davis 8-2 12 2
6. Morgan Twp. 7-2 65 6
7. Lanesville 12-2 39 7
8. Greenwood Christian 7-2 33 9
9. Union City 8-2 15 NR
10. Pioneer 6-2 11 8
Others receiving votes: Orleans, Bethesda Christian, North White, Springs Valley, Kouts, Northfield.
• Paris Crestwood wins title — At Paris, Ill., the Crestwood Eagles are Illinois middle school state champs.
They earned that title with a 29-17 victory over Winchester in the IESA Class 2A title tilt played last week at Paris.
Crestwood is coached by Missy Tingley and finished 25-0 for the season.
Motorsports
• USAC skeds set — U. S. Auto Club schedules have been set for the season. Races will be run at tracks in the area including The Hulman Classic at Terre Haute Action Track.
USAC area schedule
(Western and Southwestern Indiana visits only)
Silver Crown
May 21 — TH Action Track
Midgets
June 4 — Lincoln Park Speedway, Putnamville
June 5 — Bloomington Speedway
Oct. 10 — Tri-State Speedway, Haubstadt
Sprint cars
April 17 — Bloomington Speedway
April 18 — Tri-State Speedway
May 20 — TH Action Track
July 4 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 29 — TH Action Track
July 30 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 31 — Bloomington Speedway
August 1 — Tri-State Speedway
Sept. 18 — TH Action Track
Sept. 19 — Tri-State Speedway
Soccer
• Engineers duo honored — Rose-Hulman men’s soccer juniors Eric Kirby and Ryan Tarr earned spots on the United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-Region Team, in results released Monday.
Kirby and Tarr were chosen second-team All-North/Central Region honorees for their combined efforts in the classroom and on the field.
Kirby, named a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American earlier this month, ranked in the NCAA Division III top 10 with 14 assists this season and led the team with 24 points. He was also a first-team all-HCAC selection. In the classroom, the computer engineering major entered the 2019 season with a 4.00 grade point average.
Tarr was named HCAC Defensive Player of the Year and led Rose-Hulman with eight goals and scored 17 points in 20 starts. He was named HCAC Defensive Player of the Year and also scored four game winning goals. In the classroom, the mechanical engineering major entered the 2019 season with a 3.92 grade point average.
Kirby and Tarr were key parts of a defensive unit that led NCAA Division III with 12 shutouts during the 2019 regular season.
Rose-Hulman finished 16-3-1 and earned a share of the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season title under the leadership of head coach Sean Helliwell. The Fightin’ Engineers reached the HCAC Championship Game for the sixth time in the last seven years and improved their overall regular season conference record in the Helliwell era to 86-9-11.
