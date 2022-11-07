Indiana State's men wrapped up a successful day-night basketball doubleheader Monday night in Hulman Center, outscoring visiting Green Bay 46-22 in the second half for an 80-53 nonconference win.
Both Sycamore teams were at their best down the stretch, the women closing out a 64-62 comeback win over Saint Louis with a 13-1 run and the men turning a pretty sure victory into a rout with a 20-4 finish.
"A really good second half," coach Josh Schertz said after the nightcap. "I'm proud of the guys. We challenged them at halftime . . . we tried to have more impact defensively and to play with more pace in the second half."
Pace was lacking, Schertz admitted, in a sluggish first half. ISU trailed early, 6-2 and 11-8, and the lead changed hands five times before intermission. Once ISU wiped out the 11-8 deficit with back-to-back 3-pointers by Masen Miller and Zach Hobbs, the Sycamores never again trailed by more than a point and led 34-31 at intermission.
It was still just a 40-38 lead after Kailex Stephens hit one of two free throws, but then Courvoisier McCauley hit a 3-pointer, grabbed a defensive rebound at the other end and came down the court to nail another triple. Now the lead was 46-38 and the visiting Phoenix were starting to wobble.
"We weren't playing our best basketball at the beginning," McCauley admitted after the game, "but we knew we were going to pull away. It was just [a matter of] playing together. I kept telling Trent [Trenton Gibson, who assisted on the first of the 3-pointers], 'The game will come.' "
That it did. From a 48-43 lead the Sycamores went on a 10-2 run and kept pulling away.
"We didn't make too many adjustments [at halftime], we just racheted up the energy," said Gibson afterward. "Our defense allowed us to get out and run."
The Sycamores were playing without their two biggest players, 6-foot-9 Cade McKnight and 6-10 freshman Robbie Avila, and Schertz admitted he was concerned considering the Phoenix started two players bigger than anyone the Sycamores had available.
"We've got a longer team and a more dynamic team [than Green Bay]," Schertz pointed out. "We did a great job pressuring the ball [in the second half] and that made it easier for us to deny the pass inside."
McCauley led all scorers with 23 points and Gibson added 18, while Gibson grabbed 11 rebounds and McCauley 10. The Sycamores shot 54% from the field and had 21 assists on 31 baskets with Cam Henry, Xavier Bledson and Julian Larry getting five each. Schertz credited his second five -- Bledson, Larry, Miller, Hobbs and Jayson Kent (who had five steals) with "stabilizing us in the first half."
"Tonight it was my night and Vos's night," Gibson said later. "The next game it could be [somebody else]."
Gibson, Schertz said, is "the best rebounding guard I've ever coached. He affects winning in a lot of ways."
David Zeigler led the Phoenix with 19 points, but 15 of those came in the first half when he almost single-handedly kept Green Bay in the game.
"We'll enjoy this tonight, then get back to work," McCauley promised after the game.
"The second half shows what we're capable of," Schertz concluded.
