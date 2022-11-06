Indiana State's men also make their home debut on Monday, taking on Green Bay at 7 p.m. in Hulman Center.
Green Bay is one of five teams on this year's schedule who are completing a home-and-home series with the Sycamores. ISU won 81-77 in Green Bay last season, giving the Sycamores a fourth straight win over the Phoenix and a 4-2 lead in the all-time series between the two teams.
The game will be broadcast on WVIG-FM 105.5 and on ESPN3.
ISU dominated Tusculum 86-53 in an exhibition game on Tuesday as veteran Kailex Stephens had 21 points and newcomer Jayson Kent grabbed 11 rebounds.
Stephens is one of four returning starters for the Sycamores, joined by Cam Henry, Julian Larry and Cooper Neese. Xavier Bledson and Zach Hobbs were also among ISU's top seven scorers from a year ago.
Newcomers Trenton Gibson and Courvoisier McCauley were both in the starting lineup against Tusculum, while other newcomers include transfers Cade McKnight and Masen Miller and freshmen Robbie Avila, Isaac Holmes, Rob Martin and Jaden Schertz.
Stephens had 16 points and 13 rebounds in last season's game in Wisconsin, with Neese scoring 18 points as ISU came back to win after facing a 12-point deficit.
Green Bay has 10 new players, including six transfers and three freshmen, after a 5-25 season that included a 4-16 mark in the Horizon League. The Phoenix are picked to finish 10th in their conference this season.
The Phoenix have played two exhibition games, beating St. Norbert 50-45 and Michigan Tech 72-66.
