Indiana State was picked to repeat as champions on the men’s side in the Missouri Valley Conference Pre-Outdoor Track and Field Championship Poll.
The MVC announced the poll's results Tuesday morning, a news release from ISU sports information said.
The Sycamore women were picked to finish third in the poll, which is voted on by the conference’s track and field head coaches.
Indiana State received 96 out of a possible 100 points in the men’s poll, while the Sycamores earned 123 points out of a possible 144 in the women’s poll.
The MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships begin Friday and run through Sunday in Normal, Ill., hosted by Illinois State.
ISU, the defending men's champion team, looks to continue its reign atop the MVC, having also won the last two indoor conference titles. Nearly all of last year’s title-winning team is back for another run at the crown as well.
JaVaughn Moore (with bests of 10.32 seconds in the 100 meters, and 20.93 in the 200) was a Second Team All-American during indoor season and leads the way for a deep sprints group that has three of the top four 100-meter times in the MVC and has the top 4-by-100 relay team in The Valley (39.77 seconds). The Sycamores have a strong group of distance runners headlined by Wyatt Wyman (800 – 1:50.67), Ethan Breen (1500 – 3:46.59, steeplechase – 9:13.43) and Logan Pietrzak (5000 – 14:17.21, steeplechase – 9:08.46), while 2022 NCAA East Prelim qualifier Luigi Rivas leads the hurdles group (14.22).
In the field events, William Staggs continues to climb the MVC and Indiana State charts in the pole vault (17 feet, 4.25 inches), while the high jump duo of Kevin Krutsch (6-10.75) and Trevor Thompson (6-11.00) both rank in the top five in the conference. Shomari Rogers-Walton (24-00.25 LJ, 48-06.25 TJ) and Frankie Young III (24-01.75 LJ) lead a deep and talented horizontal jumps group that has multiple top-five rankings in both the long jump and triple jump. Indiana State also ranks in the top 20 nationally in the shot put (sixth), discus (10th) and hammer throw (16th) in the latest EventSquad rankings, with Wyatt Puff (59-0.25 SP, 185-05 DT), Brett Norton (58-7.25 SP) and Noah Bolt (178-10 DT, 199-3 HT) all in position to advance to NCAA Preliminary Rounds.
After finishing second at last year’s MVC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Indiana State is looking to take it one step further and win the title. The Sycamores have had a number of high-end performances on the track this season. Erica Barker has had a strong season for the distance crew (16:48.33 5k, 35:56.60 10k) and should compete for points in the longer races, while Iyanla Hunter owns the top times for the Blue and White in both the 200 (24.61) and 400 (55.75) and Riley Tuerff ranks among the best in The Valley in the 400 hurdlles (1:01.58).
Two-time Honorable Mention All-American Ryann Porter leads the way for the Trees in the field events with strong marks in the triple jump (42-1.5), long jump (19-5.25) and 100m hurdles (13.99), while Selene Weaver (13-2.25) headlines a pole vault group that has three of the top four marks in the conference. Hannah Redlin (162-6 DT, 47-2.25 SP) and Niesha Anderson (49-2.50 SP, 177-2 HT) lead a young throws group that owns at least one top-five mark in the conference in all four throws events, while the Sycamores also have three of the top-10 multi athletes in the conference in Kamille Gaskin-Griffith (4589), Eva Grace Quinlan (4388) and Chloe Rolen (4243).
Quinlan also ranks in the top three in the MVC in the high jump (5-7.25), while Porter, Claire Pittman (19-9.50 LJ), Brittney Walker (39-1.75 TJ, 18-10.5 LJ) and Dominique Wood (38-7 TJ) all own top-five conference marks in the horizontal jumps events.
