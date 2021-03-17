Indiana State made it official on Wednesday - Josh Schertz will be ISU's next men's basketball.
The Lincoln Memorial coach will be introduced at a Thursday morning press conference at Hulman Center. The 11 a.m. press conference will be closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions, but his introductory press conference will be streamed to the public via Indiana State's athletics social media channels.
Schertz's current Lincoln Memorial team is still playing in the Division II Tournament. The Railsplitters will compete in the Elite Eight in Evansville next week.
Schertz has turned Lincoln Memorial into a Division II power.
Schertz has amassed a 336-68 record at the school, which is located at the Cumberland Gap, where Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia converge. That record is third-best among any coach at any NCAA level.
Schertz is a four-time Division II National Coach of the Year. The Railsplitters' best showing in the Division II tournament under Schertz was a runner-up finish in 2016.
Schertz made Lincoln Memorial one of the winningest Division II programs of the 2010s. After his 14-14 record in his initial season in 2009, Lincoln Memorial has not failed to win 20 games in a season since then.
Schertz addressed his own fans in a Lincoln Memorial press release on Wednesday.
"It has been an extraordinary honor and privilege to serve as your basketball coach for the last 13 years. I cannot adequately articulate how thankful I am for the remarkable levels of commitment and support I've received from everyone here at Lincoln Memorial University and throughout the community during my time here," Schertz said.
Schertz, born in Brooklyn and who grew up on Long Island in New York, has not been a head coach at the Division I level.
His only coaching stint in Division I was as an associate head coach for five seasons at High Point, a school that competes in the Big South Conference. Schertz also spent one season at the start of his career at Florida Atlantic, where he graduated from.
A window into Schertz's way of doing things was revealed when he did a mock interview on athleticdirectoru.com in September 2020.
"Our program pillars are integrity, we're not going to cut corners, we're not going to take short cuts. We're going to work hard and do things at the highest level above board in every way," Schertz said.
"A second part is competition. A big part of people having pride is a program has to have success. You have to win, we're a competitive, bottom-line business," Schertz continued. "The third program pillar is joy. While we take basketball seriously, we don't take ourselves too seriously. We really want to compete, but we want our guys to enjoy the process and the journey."
Schertz believes in the principle of Kaizen as far as what his program stands for.
"Our over-arching mantra is Kaizen, you see it everywhere in our arena and our gear, it's a Japanese term that means commitment to continual improvement. I tell our team in our first team meeting every year that if we can be known for anything, it's that we embrace the growth process," Schertz said.
"The key, whether you've won 10 in a row or lost 10 in a row is coming in, getting the work and getting better. If you can stay focused on that? It gives you the best chance to have long-term success," Schertz said.
Schertz has also won despite budget challenges. He said in a 2020 interview that when he started at Lincoln Memorial, he went from a program that didn't fund all of its scholarships to a fully-funded situation with a fully-paid assistant coaching staff.
Schertz's teams play at an up-tempo style; the Railsplitters averaged 92.3 points per game this season.
Schertz is a big believer in analytics, to the point where one of his graduate assistants is assigned to track analytical trends during games. His teams focus on getting sound shots beyond the arc and at the rim. Lincoln Memorial will rarely take a mid-range jump shot.
Lincoln Memorial will spread the floor and nearly every player has the capability to shoot from 3-point range. Six players have attempted 30 3-point shots or more and 46% of Lincoln Memorial's shot attempts come from beyond the arc.
For ISU, it would be the third time in the last four times it's had a coaching opening where the successful candidate had head coaching experience in the Division II ranks.
Royce Waltman was hired from Indianapolis in 1997. Waltman quickly restored ISU's winning ways, with consecutive winning seasons from 1998-2001, including two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2000 and 2001 before a run of six straight losing seasons that capped his career.
ISU did not hire Kevin McKenna in 2007 straight out of Nebraska-Omaha, he was an assistant at Creighton when hired, but Omaha - then a Division II program that has since ascended to Division I - was where McKenna had head coaching experience.
McKenna was 89-33 with the Mavericks from 2001-05. He had two losing seasons and one winning season with ISU before he left to take an assistant coaching job at Oregon he still has.
Schertz has one thing in common with another ISU legend - Duane Klueh. Schertz was an elite tennis player when he was young. Schertz played basketball at the junior college and NAIA level.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.