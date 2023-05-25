On Thursday evening, the Indiana State Sycamores played a game emblematic of their stellar 2023 college baseball season.
Pitcher Connor Fenlong threw a complete-game shutout.
ISU batters banged out 13 hits, including a homer and three doubles.
The Sycamore defense spun two crisp double plays.
And, most important, Indiana State won again, for the 40th time this year. ISU beat Belmont 10-0 in Day 3 of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament at Bob Warn Field in Terre Haute. The host team’s 10-run margin ended the game early, after eight innings, via the mercy rule. Belmont was eliminated from the double-elimination tournament.
The top-seeded Sycamores, now with records of 40-14 for the season and 2-0 in the MVC tournament, will play No. 4 seed Evansville at 2:30 p.m. Friday.
The Purple Aces beat No. 5 Murray State 3-2 in Thursday’s late game.
Murray State plays No. 2 Missouri State at 11 a.m. Friday. At 6 p.m., the Murray State-Missouri State winner plays the Indiana State-Evansville loser. The survivors will play for the tourney title Saturday.
No hints of pressure from the postseason setting materialized in ISU’s seamless, well-rounded performance. “That is kind of what we’ve been all season,” Sycamore Coach Mitch Hannahs.
Fenlong pitched all eight innings, striking out eight Belmont batters and walking only one. It was Fenlong’s fourth complete-game shutout this season, a high during Hannahs’ 10-year tenure as head coach.
“He’s just really good,” Hannahs said of Fenlong. “And he can beat you in a lot of ways.”
A crowd of 990 spectators — including at least five major-league scouts — turned out for the game, which followed ISU’s 8-5 win over UIC on Wednesday. Skies were clear and temperatures mild in the low 70s.
“It’s like Coach said. He told us to just enjoy the moment and do what we normally do,” Fenlong said.
First baseman Miguel Rivera, a member of ISU’s error-free defense, said Fenlong was “great” in Thursday’s win. “He gave us a good outing today and saved our [bullpen pitchers] for the tournament. His outing was huge.”
With Fenlong’s effort, ISU’s No. 3 and 4 starters and relief crew stayed fresh, another trait of Fenlong’s 2023 performance.
“That’s been absolutely vital to us,” Hannahs said.
The Sycamore offense included two RBI each from Rivera, Mike Sears and Parker Stinson. Rivera went 3 for 5 at bat. Josue Urdaneta, Sears and Stinson had two hits each.
“It was just playing team baseball in those big hits and getting those runners in,” Rivera said.
The Sycamores methodically constructed their win over the seventh-seeded Bruins, who finished 27-33.
ISU scored first in the second inning, when Rivera singled and Sears doubled him home. Meanwhile, Fenlong cruised after yielding two first-inning Belmont singles that failed to produce a run. The right-hander struck out the side in the third inning, then whiffed another Bruin to start the fourth.
The Sycamores’ early 1-0 lead ballooned in the bottom of the fifth.
Catcher Grant Magill led off with a single, Belmont pitcher Joe Ruzicka hit Randal Diaz with a pitch, and Urdaneta hit into a fielder’s choice forcing Diaz at second and putting runners on the corners. Luis Hernandez stepped into the box and crushed a seeming three-run homer to the left field corner, but an umpires’ review declared it foul. Hernandez then doubled in Magill, bouncing his hit off the left-center wall.
With ISU up 2-0, Bruins coach Dave Jarvis pulled Ruzicka for reliever Caleb Guisewite, who hit the first batter he faced, Adam Pottinger to load the bases. Rivera singled in Urdaneta and Hernandez for a 4-0 lead and Sears singled in Pottinger for the 5-0 edge.
Fenlong kept Belmont’s bats quiet, striking out seven of the first 20 batters he faced. The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior from Wabash Valley Community College lived up to his freshly bestowed MVC Pitcher of the Year award.
ISU put the game out of reach in the seventh. The Sycamores added three runs, brought in when Guisewite issued a bases-loaded walk to Magill, Diaz hit a RBI single and Urdaneta hit into a run-scoring fielder’s choice. ISU led 8-0.
Then in the eighth, Sycamore lefty hitter Stinson rocketed a two-run homer over the right-field wall that also scored Keenan Watson for a 10-0 lead.
Defense mattered too. The Sycamores turned a slick 6-4-3 double play in the bottom of the eighth, as Diaz snagged a grounder deep to his right by Belmont’s Max Blessinger, fired the ball to Urdaneta for the force at second and then onto Rivera at first base to end the Bruins’ seventh-inning rally attempt.
“What you saw out there was all the hard work we put in, in the fall, in practice and behind the scenes,” Rivera said of the defense.
Fittingly, ISU’s sparkling fielding percentage of .984 ranks third in the nation.
“Those guys have been good all year,” Hannahs said of his defensive lineup.
While focused on a one-game-at-a-time approach, aspirations are high for the Sycamores, who are ranked among the nation’s top 25 teams in multiple polls and hit the 40-win plateau for 12th time in ISU history. The winner of the MVC tournament gets an automatic berth in the NCAA tournament.
“If we keep going like this, we can go to Omaha,” Hernandez said, referring to the College World Series in Nebraska next month. “If we keep working as a family, we can go far.”
