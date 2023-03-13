A little more than 45 days ago, around the time when Indiana State was sinking from a five-game slump in the Missouri Valley Conference, the College Basketball Invitational dialed up the program.
The Sycamores (22-11) athletic director Sherard Clinkscales had an initial chat with the CBI for a contingency pla if ISU missed out on the NCAA tournament and National Invitation Tournament.
After starting the season 6-0 in the league, a season title was viable, which has an accompanying at-large NIT bid if it didn’t secure the tourney title.
The Sycamores’ January rut ultimately proved fatal on this front.
However, a 9-3 finish to the season nearly crescendoed with them dancing.
The Trees, who hadn’t appeared in the NCAA tourney since 2011, fell by one point to top-seeded Bradley in the Arch Madness semis.
That win alone may have been enough to get ISU into the NIT with an at-large spot, had they stumbled in the championship.
The 10 p.m. Selection Show for the NIT took place on Sunday, ISU missed the cut but garnered the No. 1 overall seed in the CBI — the third postseason available.
“I think more important than the postseason, which is something we are very thankful to be afforded the opportunity, is to be able to build the culture of competitiveness and have a winning atmosphere,” Clinkscales said.
“We are disappointed we didn’t win the conference regular season championship, we didn’t make the NCAA championship,” he added. “I believe our fans believe the same things. That’s an expectation that has grown in just a short amount of time. That itself pleases me.”
The results from second-year coach Josh Schertz and this group weren’t a surprise but a blessing, Clinkscales said.
“For us to be talking about the postseason right now, we hoped to be talking about the NIT or NCAA bid,” Clinkscales said. “That’s the kind of trajectory he and I are on. I have been very pleased with the way our team has competed. Even more pleased with how the community has been galvanized by the style of play and by coach Schertz, his staff and the student-athletes. That’s what’s most important because you can’t go undefeated. You did in [1979] but it’s one in a million.”
The upswing for the program ensues with ISU being one of the favorites in the tourney, which is held at one site in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“I think getting a chance to compete in the postseason is a huge accomplishment, whether it’s NCAA, NIT or CBI, it’s a tremendous accomplishment,” Schertz said. “[You’ve] got to earn your way in. Those things are not given.”
The Sycamores start play with South Carolina Upstate (16-15) on Sat. at 11 a.m. The 16-team field is single elimination and will have a conference tourney feel. The champ will win four games in four days.
There’s Name, Image and Likeness money up for grabs, too. The champion will receive $25,000, the runner-up gets $10,00 and the other two semifinalists will get $2,500.
The four other top-5 seeds, in order, are San Jose State, Charlotte, Southern Utah and Duquesne.
The Sycamores haven’t been in a postseason since 2014.
“I think it’s a way for these six seniors to hopefully do some things individually and collectively that they want to accomplish,” Schertz said. “I think they understand the second most wins in school history is 23. We are one away from that and two from having it ourselves. The chance to compete for a postseason championship, we haven’t won a postseason game since 2001.”
While Schertz said he has an eye on next year, he said this tourney will have a March Madness aura.
“I think we are going to approach it like we would any kind of postseason like we are playing for our lives, we are going to try to win as many games as we can,” Schertz said. “As opposed to these seniors kind of had their deal and we are going to look more at the (freshman) Rob Martins and (sophomore) Masen Millers, these guys that haven’t played a ton.”
College basketball is in arguably its most manic time.
The transfer portal opened Monday and will close on May 11. Schertz said he’s begun Zoom meetings with potential transfers but sees the value in having their product on live display during this period.
“There’s an advantage as we get into the spring and the portal and some high school guys for them to be able to see us play,” he said. “Watch us in the postseason and see us live. I think that will be beneficial.”
There’s also an opportunity that Schertz envisions for a few seniors to boost their stock for professional ball.
There have been instantaneous results from schools that participated in this event. Three mid-majors made the Big Dance this March, including No. 25 Florida Atlantic in the AP Poll and Coaches Poll.
Drake, who was a top seed last year in the CBI, won the MVC tourney. Schertz said he had ample conversations with Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries about this endeavor to the Sunshine State.
“If you use it right, this event can be a springboard for your team,” Schertz said.
